Bry-Air Conducts 14Th Biannual Eye Camp At Moga, Punjab, To Celebrate 60 Years Of The Company

New Delhi, November 26, 2024: Bry-Air, the flagship company of the Pahwa Group, organized its 14th Biannual Eye Camp at Mathra Das Civil Eye Hospital at Moga, Punjab as part of its CSR activity. The initiative focusing on enhancing the lives of villagers was conducted as part of the 60-year celebration of the company.



Considering that many villagers face a range of eye problems, with this initiative, the brand aims to improve the accessibility of eye for locals. A total of 698 people attended the camp from neighbouring villages of Bughipura, Mehna, Ghall Kalan, Singhan Wala, Landheke, Dhalleke, Dala, Dhurkot Kalan, Dhurkot Tehli Wala, and many more. Over 81 attendants were identified for cataract surgeries, and more than 1000 free medicines along with 300 spectacles were distributed as part of the activity.



Mr. Sanjeev Saini, Chief Patron, Bhartiya Jagriti Munch, Moga, inaugurated the event, and the eye camp was also graced by the presence of Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora, MLA, Moga; Mrs. Indu Puri, eminent social worker, Moga; and Mr. Charanjeet Singh Channi, Mayor, Moga.



The eye camps are organized on a regular basis by the company as a gesture of paying tribute to Rai Bahadur Dr. Mathra Das Pahwa. It is a testament to carrying forward his passion of helping people gain their eyesight. He was felicitated with the title of Netra-Dev (God of Eyes) for his relentless work of providing cataract surgery to the underprivileged. Moreover, driven by his zeal, he created a record by conducting 750 operations in a single day, winning him the title of the world's greatest eye operator. Commemorating his selfless contribution to society, he was awarded the Padma Shri (1954), the title of Rai Bahadur (1921), Kesari Hind- Gold Medal (1924), Kesari Hind- Silver Medal (1912).



Honoring his remarkable work as a philanthropist in the field of vision, till date, Bry-Air has conducted 13 biannual eye camps at Mathra Das Civil Eye Hospital, which was started by Rai Bahadur Dr. Mathra Das Pahwa. Along similar lines, continuing the charitable work, Bry-Air has successfully organized more than 124 eye camps over the years, providing treatment to 43079 people in the process. In addition to this, they have also performed 3513 cataract surgeries successfully along with the free distribution of 34336 medicines and 39531 spectacles during the period.



Speaking on the occasion, Mahmood Akhtar, CSR Manager at Bry-Air said, "The eye camp organized every year showcases our commitment to help the villagers avail free eye treatment for their various eye problems. Carrying forward the practice, the 14th biannual camp focused on giving cataract treatment to the locals of the region. Considering that people of the villages have limited access to treatment for cataract, the initiative by Bry-Air servers the purpose of reaching out to people of remote parts of the country and helping them with improved vision."

