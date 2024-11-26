Israeli Knesset member introduces bill aimed at restricting, banning activities of Palestinian National Authority

(MENAFN) On November 11, Israeli Knesset member Yitzhak Cruiser of the Jewish Power party, led by right-wing National Defense Itamar Ben-Gvir, introduced a bill aimed at restricting and banning the activities of the Palestinian National Authority (PA), the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), and Fatah within the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly East Jerusalem.



The bill targets several actions by the PA in East Jerusalem, including the establishment of a for Jerusalem affairs, the arrest of individuals involved in selling land to Jews, issuing permits for real estate transactions, participation in the education sector, and financial support to families of Palestinian prisoners. While Israel has sought to limit these activities since 1994, this new bill proposes stricter penalties, including five years in prison for violators and up to ten years for those involved in incitement, violence, or threats.



The PA's activities in East Jerusalem have long been seen as a symbol of Palestinian resistance. In 2001, Israel closed the Orient House in Sheikh Jarrah, an unofficial PLO headquarters since 1983. In 2019, Israel also shut down "Palestine" TV, accusing it of being managed by the PA, and passed a 2023 law banning the public display of Palestinian flags, imposing a one-year prison sentence for violators.



The Israeli occupation has also targeted Palestinian cultural, educational, and health organizations, and suppressed national commemorations like Nakba and Land Day. Palestinian leaders such as Jerusalem's governor, Adnan Ghaith, have faced deportation, house arrest, and other forms of harassment.



Marouf al-Rifai, spokesperson for the Jerusalem governorate, noted that Governor Ghaith has faced multiple Israeli military orders that hinder his work, including prolonged house arrest. He also pointed out the deportation of Fatah's Jerusalem secretary, Shadi Mutawar, and the Israeli attempts to sever the ties of Palestinian families to their rights in Jerusalem.

