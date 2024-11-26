Israeli officials suggest that ceasefire agreement with Lebanon is expected

(MENAFN) Israeli officials have suggested that a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon is expected in the next few days, warning that delays could lead to a prolonged conflict. This comes after Israeli Prime approved the proposed ceasefire terms.



Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bouhabib reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to upholding UN Security Council Resolution 1701. Sources in Israel Today indicated that the agreement could be finalized within days, if not sooner.



As discussions move forward, Israel is reportedly planning to escalate on Hezbollah in Beirut to weaken the group's position before the ceasefire begins. Israeli Ambassador to Washington, Mike Herzog, confirmed that an agreement is close, with some suggesting it could happen in the coming days.



However, several issues remain unresolved, particularly regarding the structure and authority of the mechanism overseeing the implementation of the agreement. There are 13 disputed points, mainly related to borders, which Lebanon wants to address immediately, while Israel prefers to delay.



Israeli Finance Minister Ze'ev Elkin has urged the army to step up strikes on Hezbollah to accelerate the deal. Meanwhile, sources reveal that Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have tentatively agreed to Israel's demand for free action against security threats in Lebanon, though the Lebanese government has not officially confirmed this.



The proposed ceasefire includes terms for the Israeli army’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon within 60 days, monitored by U.S. military forces, and ensures Hezbollah remains beyond the Litani River. The plan also grants Israel the right to act freely if Hezbollah violates the agreement.

