White House reveals that US Middle East envoy will travel to Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN) The White House revealed that US Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss a potential ceasefire in Lebanon, with hopes of reaching an agreement similar to the one that ended hostilities in Gaza. This visit is part of the US’s ongoing efforts to mediate a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel.



US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed in a press briefing that the US is actively working toward a ceasefire in Lebanon, but noted that no agreement has yet been reached. While he acknowledged progress, Miller stated that substantial gaps remain in the negotiations, and further steps are needed to reach a resolution. He expressed optimism that a deal could be achieved soon.



The US initiative comes in the wake of conflict that erupted in October 2023, coinciding with Israel's military campaign against Hamas in Gaza. Tensions in Lebanon have intensified in recent months, with ongoing military actions. Despite signs of diplomatic progress, Israeli airstrikes continue to target areas in southern Beirut controlled by Hezbollah.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports suggesting a ceasefire agreement had been reached. A senior Israeli official confirmed that the Israeli Cabinet will meet on Tuesday to discuss and potentially approve a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.

