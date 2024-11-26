QRDI Council Stakeholder Workshops Drive Generative AI Integration, University-Led Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Research, Innovation, and Development (QRDI) Council held two successful stakeholder consultation workshops titled, The Role of Universities in Innovation and Entrepreneurship: Re-envisioning the University Sector in Qatar and The Use of Generative AI in Research Settings: Current Trends and Strategic Actions for QRDI Council.

The workshops gathered a diverse group of stakeholders who collaborated to develop practical solutions to both enhance the potential benefits and mitigate the risks associated with generative AI in research. They also fostered an environment to promote innovation and entrepreneurship within higher education institutions.

Rosena Nhlabatsi, Senior RDI Policy Expert at QRDI Council said:“These workshops are essential steps toward realizing Qatar's 2030 vision of becoming a global leader in research, innovation, and sustainable development. By bringing together diverse stakeholders, we're fostering a collaborative environment that not only accelerates advancements in generative AI and university-driven entrepreneurship but also aligns our efforts with Qatar's broader goals for economic growth and technological leadership.”

The first session explored the role of generative AI in research, focusing on how it's currently being utilized by stakeholders like researchers, universities, and funders, as well as the frameworks in place to oversee its use. In the first interactive session titled, Mapping the Benefits, Risks and Values Associated with Adopting Generative AI in Research, participants engaged in dynamic breakout activities to brainstorm key benefits and risks associated with generative AI, which led to meaningful discussions on actionable steps for the QRDI Council to consider and implement.

In the Role of Universities in Innovation and Entrepreneurship workshop, participants examined the impact of universities within Qatar's innovation ecosystem. Higher education stakeholders collaborated to envision a cohesive strategy for the future of innovation in Qatar in the engaging session titled, The Vision for the Qatar University Sector.

This was then followed by discussions and presentations about what needs to happen to achieve the unified developed vision. Similarly, the second day of the PPE workshops included interactive activities and discussions aimed at supporting Qatari universities in driving forward innovation and entrepreneurship.