HBKU Welcomes Prospective Students To Open House Events For 2025-2026 Academic Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) invited prospective students to its Experience HBKU and Studies Open House events, introducing the university's 44 multidisciplinary academic programs and encouraging applications for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Taking place November 20, Graduate Open House provided interested applicants with opportunities to explore HBKU's masters and doctoral programs, including the newly added Master of Arts in Translation for the Creative Industries and Master of Science Biopsychology and Neuroscience programs.

The College of Islamic Studies (CIS), College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHSS), College of Science and Engineering (CSE), College of Law, College of Health and Life Sciences (CHLS), and College of Public Policy (CPP) held separate sessions allowing attendees to engage with their chosen program's faculty and staff.

Held November 23, Experience HBKU introduced prospective undergraduate students to the university's integrated and cutting-edge teaching and research environment and CSE's new programs: Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. The in-person event also included networking opportunities with potential classmates and a questions-and-answers session with admissions representatives.

Commenting on the high interest in the open house events, Dr. Ala Al-Fuqaha, Acting Provost, said:“These sessions continue to attract individuals from across the Arab world and beyond, highlighting the strong appeal of HBKU's mission to imbue students with entrepreneurial mindsets and a commitment to continuous self-development. With our programs continuing to grow in popularity, we encourage applicants to submit the required documents promptly for admission consideration.”

HBKU degrees encompass fields of study that address critical challenges facing Qatar and the world and position graduates for exciting and transformational career opportunities.