Sharjah National Park Hosts a Special Celebration of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Sharjah: 22 November 2024 – The Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Committee organized a special Eid Al Etihad event at Sharjah National Park to commemorate the 53rd Union Day “Eid Al Ettihad” of the United Arab Emirates, expressing pride in the nation and its achievements. The celebrations began with the national anthem, followed by an official welcome for guests and attendees from various segments of society, embodying the national unity between Emiratis and expatriates

The celebration program featured dazzling creative presentations, starting with the opening performance titled "Zayed's Dream". Created and executed by Rashid Juma Al Shamsi under the supervision of Samira Al Ghais, it tells the inspiring story of the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in establishing the union.

The second performance, titled “Home of Pride”, reflected the UAE’s journey of prosperity and development, while the third, "Sanabel Al Khair", focused on the values of kindness and unity. The last performance of the opening ceremony, was dedicated to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in gratitude for his continuous support of the emirate’s renaissance and prosperity. The dedication symbolizes the appreciation for His Highness’s efforts in enhancing Sharjah’s position and its pioneering role. The ceremony concluded with the honoring of entities and individuals who contributed to the success of the Eid Al Etihad events, creating a festive atmosphere that filled attendees with pride and joy.

This event is part of a series of activities organized by the Emirate of Sharjah to celebrate the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, reaffirming the spirit of the union and the national values instilled by the visionary leadership.

His Excellency Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Eid Al Etihad Committee, said: “First, we extend our congratulations to our visionary leadership and the loyal people of the Emirates on this national occasion. We invite everyone to participate in Sharjah’s Union Day (Eid Al Etihad) celebrations and enjoy the distinctive activities that reflect the spirit of the UAE and its promising future.”

He added: “through the celebrations, we affirm our commitment to continue enhancing Sharjah’s position as a distinguished destination and showcasing its natural and cultural beauty with it’s diverse locations to the world.”

H.E. Al Midfa continued: “We are pleased to share with everyone the joy of the UAE’s celebrations for the 53rd Eid Al Etihad. This national occasion embodies the values of unity, renaissance, and the shared vision that has positioned our country among the world’s leading nations.”

H.E. Al Midfa stressed that “the celebrations of the Emirate of Sharjah, particularly the special ceremony at Sharjah National Park, reflect the spirit of belonging and pride in the values of the union that unite Emiratis and expats. Through these diverse events that will be running from 21 November to 2 December, we aim to provide a rich experience that showcases our heritage and culture, blending authenticity with modernity in an atmosphere full of joy and solidarity.”





