Accuradio Shields Listeners From 'The Little Drummer Boy' In 2024 Challenge

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

This holiday season, AccuRadio, one of the world's leading services, is stepping up to protect listeners from the ultimate seasonal pitfall: Hearing the song "The Little Drummer Boy."

"We have a foolproof plan to help our listeners stay safe from that song this holiday season," announced Kurt Hanson, Founder and CEO of AccuRadio.

Continue Reading

This Christmas, AccuRadio is helping fans dodge the ultimate holiday pitfall: Hearing "The Little Drummer Boy"

Post thi

AccuRadio's initiative supports the Little Drummer Boy Challenge - a playful annual game in which countless holiday music lovers aim to avoid hearing "The Little Drummer Boy" for as long as possible, from 12:01am local time on Black Friday through 11:59pm on December 23rd (per littledrummerboychallenge). The challenge, originally born in Silicon Valley tech circles, has become a cherished holiday tradition, uniting music fans across the globe.

To aid participants in their quest, AccuRadio is launching a set of "safe zone" Holiday Music channels that feature all the festive classics listeners love, with one notable exception: "The Little Drummer Boy" is completely off the playlist.

"We want holiday music fans to have a safe space to enjoy their favorite holiday songs without fear of losing the challenge," Hanson said.

For those feeling mischievous, AccuRadio is also introducing a specially-disguised channel that will actually play nothing but dozens of versions of "The Little Drummer Boy," perfect for pranking friends. "We call it getting drum-rolled," explained Paul Maloney, AccuRadio's VP/Programming.

Todd Manley, VP/Promotion at AccuRadio, emphasized the platform's commitment to its listeners: "In a world where online safety can be challenging to find, we're making it easy for holiday music fans to enjoy their season with true peace of mind."

AccuRadio's "safe zone" channels are a new addition this year to what is already the most extraordinary collection of holiday music channels available anywhere.

AccuRadio offers over 125 curated (and personalizable) Christmas music channels focusing on specific genres, decades, regions, tempos, and themes-making it the ultimate destination for holiday music enthusiasts.

This amazing assortment of holiday music channels can be found on the web at and on AccuRadio's iPhone and Android mobile apps.

About AccuRadio

Launched in 2000 (making it one of the earliest pioneers in online audio), AccuRadio offers over 1,400 human-curated music channels (spanning over 50 genres) to over a million adult, upscale, and loyal users each month.

SOURCE AccuRadio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED