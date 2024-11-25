Lemvega Capital Secures Legal Protections To Address Criminal Harassment And Pursues Civil Litigation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Through these actions, we are ensuring accountability and protecting the trust our partners place in us” - Ms. LembckSAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LemVega Capital , a leading institution headquartered in Puerto Rico, has taken decisive legal measures to protect its operations, leadership, and reputation. The company's CEO, Caroline Farah Lembck, filed a criminal complaint, resulting in a protection order under Law 284 (Case No. SMVL2842024-00809) to address criminal and harassment. Additionally, LemVega Capital has initiated a civil lawsuit (Case No. SJ2024CV10738) in the Superior Court of San Juan to seek remedies for defamation, breach of contract, and damages caused by former associates.



Criminal Harassment Addressed Under Law 284



The protection order, issued on November 15, 2024, by the Municipal Court of Puerto Rico, safeguards LemVega Capital's CEO, Caroline Farah Lembck, her family, and professional network. It prohibits further harassment, defamatory communications, and unauthorized contact. Violations of this order are classified as criminal offenses under Puerto Rican law and carry severe penalties.



“These actions reflect LemVega Capital's commitment to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for our team and stakeholders,” said a spokesperson for the company.“We are grateful for the court's swift action in recognizing the seriousness of these offenses.”



Civil Litigation in the Superior Court of San Juan



On November 20, 2024, LemVega Capital filed a civil lawsuit in the Superior Court of San Juan to address breaches of contract, defamation, and economic harm caused by the actions of former associates. The lawsuit (Case No. SJ2024CV10738) outlines allegations of negligence, unauthorized disclosures, and defamatory statements that have caused significant damage to the company's operations and reputation.



The lawsuit seeks monetary damages and an injunction to prevent further defamatory actions. Evidence supporting these allegations, including communications and social media posts, has been preserved and submitted to the court.



Commitment to Integrity and Leadership



These legal actions underscore LemVega Capital's resilience and dedication to its mission of delivering innovative financial solutions. The company emphasizes that its operations, partnerships, and pending U.S. banking license application remain unaffected.



“Leadership requires transparency and strength, even in the face of challenges,” added Ms. Lembck.“We remain focused on building a trusted financial institution that reflects our values of integrity and accountability.”



LemVega Capital has also reported these incidents to social media platforms and law enforcement, advocating for stronger protections against harassment and defamation.



Call to Action



If you have received any defamatory communications targeting LemVega Capital or Ms. Lembck, please contact ... to assist in ongoing investigations.



