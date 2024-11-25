Navatros Executive Shares Practical Roadmap For Credit Union AI Adoption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Navatros Exec Shares Practical Roadmap for Credit Union AI Adoption

Senior Business Solutions Manager Jose Ortiz outlines practical steps for implementing AI while maintaining member trust

- Jose Ortiz, Senior Business Solutions Manager, NavatrosSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As credit unions navigate artificial intelligence adoption, Navatros Senior Business Solutions Manager Jose Ortiz provides a measured approach to implementation. In a detailed discussion with Eltropy , Ortiz outlined how credit unions can use AI effectively while addressing key implementation challenges."Everyone wants everything at speed and AI can provide that," said Ortiz. "Credit unions have multiple opportunities to leverage AI based on their strategic priorities – from integrating it into contact centers to enhancing marketing communications."Ortiz highlighted several critical considerations for credit unions:- Strategic Implementation: Credit unions can start small, testing AI capabilities in specific areas before expanding. This measured approach helps build confidence while managing resources effectively.- Member Trust: Clear communication about AI's purpose and security measures helps build member confidence. "Simply because it's AI technology doesn't mean your information is floating in the abyss of cyberspace," Ortiz noted.- Operational Integration: Success requires addressing staffing resources, system integration, training requirements, and ongoing oversight. Ortiz emphasized the importance of comprehensive planning for long-term maintenance and regulatory compliance.Looking ahead, Ortiz stressed that while initial hesitation is natural, the industry is surely going to move forward. "Our job as builders or leaders in the space is to focus on the positive impacts these technologies can bring, rather than allowing outside perspectives to overshadow them."The discussion was part of Eltropy's "Voices from the League" newsletter series, connecting credit union leaders with practical solutions for current industry challenges. Access the full discussion here .For more Eltropy resources, including webinars, podcasts, events, and case studies, visit: /.About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, Chat, Video, Voice - all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.

