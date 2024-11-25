Phoenixteam Awarded $5 Million Contract For HUD Section 3 Reporting System Modernization

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PhoenixTeam is proud to announce that it has been awarded a five-year, $5 million contract by the U.S. Department of and Urban Development (HUD) Office of Field Policy and Management (FPM) to provide modernization services for the Section 3 Reporting System (S3R). This partnership underscores PhoenixTeam's commitment to delivering solutions that produce impactful results for agencies.

“We are passionate about building technology that delivers meaningful outcomes,” said Tanya Brennan, PhoenixTeam CEO and Managing Partner.“The S3R project is a tremendous opportunity to support HUD's mission of improving economic opportunities for underserved communities, and we are honored to bring our expertise to this initiative.”

The Salesforce-based S3R system simplifies HUD's Section 3 reporting process, which is designed to generate economic opportunities for individuals and businesses in low-income communities. By improving reporting capabilities, S3R enables Public Housing Authorities and grantees to meet requirements with greater efficiency and accuracy.

PhoenixTeam looks forward to supporting HUD in fulfilling its mission with modernized technology. This partnership reflects PhoenixTeam's ongoing dedication to leveraging technology solutions to streamline operations and create meaningful change.



About PhoenixTeam

PhoenixTeam is a woman-owned technology services firm headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, specializing in AI-powered mortgage operations and technology services for the mortgage and financial services industries. Our mission is to enable affordable and accessible homeownership for all Americans through innovative, customer-centric technology. With a strong focus on generative AI, we tackle complex industry challenges, equipping businesses with cutting-edge tools that enhance innovation, efficiency, and compliance. By bridging the gap between technology and business teams, we strive to bring joy and purpose back to software development, making a meaningful impact in the lives of our clients and homeowners everywhere. For more information, please visit or .

