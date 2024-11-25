SYNBIOTIC integrates greensby: Universal platform for the entire hemp and cannabis industry

EQS-News: SYNBIOTIC SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

SYNBIOTIC integrates greensby: Universal for the entire hemp and cannabis

The European hemp and cannabis group SYNBIOTIC SE (ISIN DE000A3E5A59 | WKN A3E5A5) announces the integration of greensby with the of 50.2 % of the shares. This strategic move creates a unique platform that bundles all of the Group's products and services and comprehensively covers the entire hemp and cannabis market.



greensby is a central platform that connects patients, pharmacies, telemedicine providers and consumers and enables the comparison of cannabis products. Following its integration into SYNBIOTIC, greensby is now expanding its range to include hemp products and cultivation accessories for recreational cannabis, offering up to 4,000 products. This makes greensby a comprehensive point of contact for all hemp and cannabis-related needs.



Only greensby compares in this way



greensby is one of the largest comparison portals for medicinal cannabis in Europe. Here, users can find information on all the prices of the most popular pharmacies and also find separate subpages for each strain with useful information, batch-dependent cannabinoid and terpene profiles. The sophisticated rating system also allows users to find a strain that has already helped other people with similar symptoms. The aim is to make greensby the most visited portal in the cannabis industry.



"A question that has been driving me for some time: What if a single platform could unite all the needs of the hemp and cannabis industry? With greensby, we're making that possible," explains Emilio Ropero, CCO SYNBIOTIC. "From cannabis patients to consumers - we are creating an interface to optimally cover the needs of all market participants.



The greensby platform is user-friendly, customer-orientated and indexes the entire market. This makes it an absolute added value in terms of marketing for everyone involved - from consumers to our partners and investors."



Everything under one roof



For pharmacies, greensby offers a comprehensive solution that significantly simplifies entry into the medical cannabis market. In addition to a comprehensive database with information on products, terpene profiles and batches, user-friendly software with integrated inventory, payment options and interfaces to wholesalers is available. All processes, from ordering to delivery, are efficiently organised also thanks to the logistical connection to partners such as DHL and GO. In addition, training is offered for pharmacy staff to ensure that they are always up to date.



Prescribers of cannabis medicines, including telemedicine practitioners, benefit from trustworthy information on medicinal cannabis and a daily updated inventory overview of pharmacies. This enables better care for patients and significantly reduces waiting times for required medication.



Patients are at the centre of greensby. The platform simplifies the entire process, from the consultation with the doctor to the delivery of medication. Patients can compare and evaluate strains and view their availability in pharmacies. A specially developed digital assistant supports the selection of strains and, if desired, refers patients directly to prescribers of cannabis medicines.



Daniel Kruse, Managing Director of SYNBIOTIC, emphasises: "Our absolutely unique selling point is that our buy-and-build strategy unites the entire industry on one platform - and we are now also presenting this in digitalised form on greensby. There is nothing like this on the market yet. We are creating a transparent, optimised and accessible solution for everyone involved."



Adam Szajcz, CEO of greensby, adds: "With greensby, we are facilitating communication and interaction across the entire industry. Among other things, we are connecting hundreds of pharmacies and creating Germany's largest community for cannabis patients. We will be releasing a new version of our platform in December, on which we will also integrate the other business areas of the SYNBIOTIC Group."



Shaping the future together



With the integration of greensby, SYNBIOTIC is taking a decisive step towards digitalisation and increased efficiency. The platform invites the community, partners and investors to play an active role in shaping the future of the industry. It is more than just a project - greensby is part of the future of the hemp and cannabis industry.



About SYNBIOTIC

SYNBIOTIC is a publicly listed group of companies in the hemp and cannabis sector with a buy-and-build investment strategy focussed on the EU.

The Group covers the entire value chain from cultivation to production and retail - from the field to the shelf. The subsidiaries' core businesses are research and development, production and the commercialisation of hemp, CBD and cannabis products.

SYNBIOTIC is pursuing a clear pan-European strategy to further expand along the value chains of its business areas - hemp and CBD, medical cannabis and consumer cannabis - and thus cover the relevant growth markets while increasing opportunities for investors through diversification.

