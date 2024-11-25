Concierge Auctions Announces Lineup For '2024 Grand Finale' Live Auction In New York City

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Over $120 million in marquee to be offered live at The Dominick hotel in Downtown Manhattan on 17 December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Curating the very best-in-class properties for auction, Concierge Auctions is pleased to present its '2024 Grand Finale' sale as part of its 2024 sales series spanning Los Angeles, New York, London, and Hong Kong. Featuring a hand-picked selection of over $120 million in marquee real estate offerings, bidding will open online on the firm's marketplace, conciergeauctions, beginning 4 December and close live on 17 December at The Dominick hotel in New York City.

“This season, we are thrilled to showcase marquee properties in New York City, a city that exemplifies luxury and serves as the perfect backdrop for presenting exceptional real estate to an international audience,” stated Concierge Auctions President, Krystal Aeby.“As our final live auction of the year, the excitement surrounding this event is at an all-time high, reflecting our commitment to elevating the real estate industry. We are excited to build on this momentum and continue delivering extraordinary results for our clients in 2025.”

Headlining the upcoming sale is an architectural masterpiece designed to honor Paris's iconic Le Petit Trianon; an ultra-modern mansion Edenbridge, Toronto; Constellation 167, a stunning residence designed by acclaimed architect Eric Owen Moss in Los Angeles; a Palm Desert private estate ideal for rental potential; and Stalla Dolce, a modern retreat in the coveted enclave of Hidden Hills built with entertainment in mind.

1230 West Garmon Road, Atlanta, Georgia

Listed for $5.995 million by Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty

Starting bids are expected between $1 million–$2.75 million

Bidding Opens 4 December 2024

Set on over two acres, this ornate palace in the prestigious Sandy Springs residential enclave of Atlanta, Georgia is a supreme reproduction of the neoclassical architectural style that swept Europe in the 1700s. The property mirrors the exterior design of Paris's Le Petit Trianon chapel in Versailles. Passing through wrought iron gates, visitors are greeted by meticulously landscaped gardens and a two-story marble entrance hall with an elegant black marble fountain. The main living spaces exude timeless elegance, evident in the banquet-sized formal dining room adorned with chandeliers. Perfect for entertaining, visitors can explore an elegant wood-paneled library/office, a grand kitchen complete with all high end appliances, or the grand living room that opens to the walkout pool and spa terrace. An enclosed breezeway connects the pool house and the home's main level, which includes a gym, wine cellar and family room overlooking the walkout pool and spa. Featuring seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, the property makes for a versatile option as a palatial retreat or an elegant setting for hosting guests.

91 Valecrest Drive, Edenbridge, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Listed for CA$10.499 million by Peter Torkan and John Tomasone of The Agency Toronto

Starting bids expected between CA$4 million–CA$6.5 million

Bidding Opens 5 December

An ultra-modern estate in the prestigious Edenbridge Humber-Valley neighborhood of Toronto, 91 Valecrest Drive is a masterpiece in design. Positioned against the serene backdrop of ravine views, the residence exudes sophistication with European-imported finishes throughout. The stunning Italian-imported kitchen, complete with a butler's pantry and top-of-the-line appliances, offers an elevated culinary experience. Soaring ceilings enhance the expansive layout. Bespoke design elements, such as the two-level garage lift, combine function with artistry, serving as a striking focal point for car enthusiasts. Designed for both comfort and grand entertaining, the estate offers a luxurious year-round lifestyle. Heated driveways and walkways ensure accessibility in every season, leading to the immaculate primary suite that boasts a wraparound balcony, offering tranquil views of the lush ravine surroundings. An elevator and a stunning spiral staircase provide access to a custom rooftop pergola, where residents and guests can relax and entertain. Indoor amenities include a heated pool, hot tub, state-of-the-art gym, and a wine cellar.

'Constellation 167', 167 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, California

Listed for $10.95 million by Sally Forster Jones of Compass and Marc de Longeville of Sotheby's International Realty - Brentwood Brokerage

Starting bids expected between $3.75 million–$6.5 million

Bidding Opens 6 December

Constellation 167, the visionary residence designed by renowned architect Eric Owen Moss, stands as an exceptional tribute to the architect's trailblazing design philosophy. Known for pushing the boundaries of modern architecture, the home embodies Moss' style, a tribute to geometry, nature, and bold design. After years of meticulous restoration and design, the home features striking, smooth concrete exterior angles that converge in a magnificent dome, creating an otherworldly visual experience. Inside, light flows effortlessly across terrazzo floors, burnished steel beams, and custom mahogany finishes, offering an environment of constant discovery and inspiration for its residents. The property features wide-plank oak and terrazzo flooring, museum-quality glass, radiant heat floors, and a custom glass and wood entryway that elevates the home's modern aesthetic. The primary living spaces are open and airy, with a central living area highlighted by custom lighting, an impressive steel-surround fireplace, and a built-in entertainment center. Additional amenities include a lower-level entertainment space, an expansive built-in office, and a meticulously landscaped backyard with a custom pool and spa, complete with underwater speakers, Baja shelf, and jets for exercise. The outdoor space also features a Lynx grill, an outdoor fireplace, poured concrete seating, and palm and fruit trees that add a serene touch to the property's urban oasis aesthetic.

71555 Jaguar Way, Palm Desert, California

Previously listed for $6.5 million by Dave Kibbey of Desert Sotheby's International Realty

Starting bids expected between $3 million–$5.2 million

Bidding Opens 10 December

Set in the prestigious Cahuilla Hills community, this private estate on five acres of secluded, gated grounds boasts 9,774 square feet of luxurious living space and patios, offering an inviting atmosphere with breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding mountains and valley. The spanning property-ideal for rental potential with previous guests inclusive of Sydney Sweeney, Lady Gaga, Bill Gates, and more-includes a main house, a bungalow, and two charming poolside villas, providing ample space for relaxation and ultimate privacy. The grounds are complemented by lush tropical gardens, fruit orchards, and a serene private lake, creating a tranquil setting for residents and guests alike. Designed for both leisurely enjoyment and grand-scale entertaining, the estate further features expansive outdoor living spaces, including an infinity pool, a private lake, and a resort-sized fire pit. The property also offers ample room to add additional amenities such as tennis and pickleball courts. The interior spaces are equally impressive, with a spacious great room, media retreat, and indoor-outdoor bar, all perfect for hosting gatherings. The primary suite offers stunning panoramic views, while the guest suites provide comfort and privacy for visitors.

'Stalla Dolce', 25057 Lewis and Clark Road, Hidden Hills, Los Angeles Area, California

Listed for $10.95 million by Lea Porter of The Beverly Hills Estates and Diana Armstrong-Bruns, Steven Bruns, and Sami Jenks of Engel & Völkers Calabasas

Starting bids are anticipated between $6 million–$8 million.

Bidding Opens 11 December

Stalla Dolce is a luxurious retreat epitomizing modern architecture and amenities. Spanning nearly 9,000 square feet on a 1.22-acre parcel, its common areas display open-concept sophistication accented by high vaulted ceilings, contemporary fireplaces, and over 40 feet of fully pocketed Fleetwood glass doors for seamless indoor-outdoor living. The chef's kitchen is a culinary enthusiast's dream, featuring a massive center island, professional-grade appliances, and a hidden second fully functional chef's kitchen. The home is equipped with six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, many of which open up directly to the patios. The estate's exterior offers even more luxurious amenities in addition to the pool, including a 15-seat spa, an expansive deck, a fire pit area, and a separate almost 3,000 square feet flat pad waiting for the purchaser's vision. Residents can entertain guests in the versatile party barn, complete with a commercial wet bar, a guest suite with a full bath, and two powder rooms. Perfect for hosting, creating a personal retreat, or giving individuals a space of their own, the party barn elevates the entertainment experience. An integrated music system throughout the indoor and outdoor areas adds to the property's seamless layout. The house also boasts 16 security cameras, a full security system, a fire suppression system, and more.

Additional Properties:

1753 Viewmont Drive, Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California

Listed at $7.995 million by Lucas Gradinger of Luxury Coast Group Barry Estates

Current High Bid: $2.7 million

Bid Through 17 December

This 0.64-acre lot awaits a vision of a dream estate, featuring panoramic views from Downtown Los Angeles to Santa Monica, all in a prime location perched above the iconic Sunset Strip.



1080 Whitehead Road, Lake Muskoka, Gravenhurst, Ontario, Canada

Listed at CA$5.8 million by Ross Halloran of Sotheby's International Realty Canada

Starting bids expected between CA$1.5 million–CA$3.5 million

Bidding Opens 4 December

This 8.3-acre lakeside estate with 332 feet of shoreline blends European luxury with Muskoka charm.

Featuring a seven-bedroom lakehouse, a two-bedroom boathouse, and a sauna house, the estate offers year-round enjoyment.

'Running Creek Ranch', 773 Old Camp Road, Poplarville, Pearl River County, Mississippi

Listed at $9.3 million by Patrick Gibson of United Country - Southern States Realty

Starting bids expected between $3 million–$5.5 million

Bidding Opens 4 December

Spanning 228 acres and currently holding an Orvis-endorsed, this luxury ranch in Southeast Mississippi features an 8,863-square-foot lodge, two spring-fed lakes, and world-class sporting amenities. With venues for corporate events, a lake cottage, RV campground, and 15 miles of trails, it further offers recreation, luxury, and commercial potential.

14815 East Shea Boulevard, Unit 4, Fountain Hills, Scottsdale, Arizona

Listed at $3 million by Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

Starting bids expected between $1 million–$2.3 million

Bidding Opens 4 December

Elevated above the desert floor, this exclusive 4,450-square-foot commercial property on over one acre combines unparalleled views with expansive mixed-use potential, conveniently nestled between Firerock and Eagle Mountain Golf Clubs.

Luxury Penthouse, Lomas Altas, Chapultepec, Mexico City, Mexico

Listed at $6 million by Luis Diaz of Mexico Sotheby's International Realty

Starting bids expected between $1 million–$3 million.

Bidding Opens 4 December

At the pinnacle of elegance in Mexico City's sought-after Lomas Altas, this 1,000-square-meter penthouse was designed by acclaimed architect Pancho Guzman, featuring sophisticated interiors by Javier Perez Gil.

7400 Tunnel Creek Road, Washoe Valley, Reno Area, Nevada

Listed at $4.95 million by Bryan Drakulich of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Drakulich Realty

Starting bids expected between $1.75 million–$2.5 million

Bidding Opens 5 December

This exceptional estate epitomizes luxury with a harmonious blend of natural beauty and exquisite craftsmanship. The property features a main house and a distinctive guest house, offering the perfect balance of privacy and comfort.

3710 Champions Ridge Lane, Longview, Texas

Listed at $3.25 million by Dona Willett of Summers Cook & Company

Starting bids expected between $1 million–$1.65 million

Bidding Opens 5 December

Elegance and tranquility converge at this nearly 7-acre estate in Longview's exclusive Champions Ridge, boasting easy access to Crossing Creeks Country Club.

2501 Addison Road, Houston, Texas

Listed at $3.5 million by Ali Ghamsari of Keller Williams Signature

Starting bids expected between $1 million–$2 million

Bidding Opens 5 December

An architectural gem awaits in Houston's exclusive Rice University/Rice Village area, complete with soaring ceilings, an expansive rooftop patio, oversized heated pool with spa, and smart technology.

'Aggie Ranch Retreat', 20650 Fm 2154 Road, College Station, Near Houston, Texas

Listed at $12.5 million by Shanna Brown of The Legacy Broker Group

Starting bids expected between $2 million–$4 million

Bidding Opens 6 December

319-acres offer boundless amenities and unspoiled beauty at Aggie Ranch Retreat, including a stately three-story Victorian home, secondary home, four income-generating log cabins, a party pavilion, a five-acre lake, and equestrian facilities.

3946 Paces Ferry Road NW, Buckhead, Atlanta, Georgia

Listed at $5.35 million by Kelly Boudreau of Home Real Estate

Starting bids expected between $1.75 million–$2.9 million

Bidding Opens 6 December

Secluded on over two acres in Atlanta's prestigious Buckhead neighborhood, this recently renovated estate offers four levels of living and entertaining spaces, complete with a heated saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, and lighted sports court.

427 West Alkire Lake Drive, Sugar Land, Houston Area, Texas

Listed at $4.29 million by Jacob Kennington of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

Starting bids expected between $1 million–$2.5 million

Bidding Opens 11 December

Set on 2.46 waterfront acres in the prestigious Alkire Lakes subdivision, this grand estate spans over 11,000 square feet, making it an ideal retreat for hosting guests or relaxing in refined comfort.

6224 Ocean Terrace Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Listed for $7.5 million by Stephen Haw of Keller Williams Palos Verdes Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $3.5 million–$5.5 million

Bidding Opens 12 December

Positioned on a quiet cul-de-sac in the prestigious Sea Crest Community on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, and recently undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation, this modern estate offers breathtaking ocean vistas.

541 Merri Oaks Road, Barrington, Chicago Area, Illinois

Listed at $2.999 million by James Cazares of James Cazares

Starting bids expected between $1 million–$2 million

Bidding Opens 12 December

Set on 25 acres in Illinois' iconic horse country, this nearly 12,000-square-foot Barrington Hills estate combines timeless elegance with modern luxury, featuring a historic main house, an Amdega conservatory, indoor basketball court, and outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, and gazebo.

Images may be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

