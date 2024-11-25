Fifth Ring's Marketing Excellence Continues To Shine Bright With 10 Lantern Awards Including Agency Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L to R: Fifth Ring team receiving the awards in Houston – Isabella Brunetti, Account Co-ordinator, Todd Gregory, Regional Director Americas, Robbert Uges, Senior Account Executive.

- Todd Gregory, Regional Director Americas at Fifth Ring

TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fifth Ring's marketing excellence continues to shine bright with 10 Lantern Awards recognitions including Agency of the Year

Fifth Ring, the multi-award-winning international B2B marketing specialist, received the highest accolade on the night, being named Agency of the Year, whilst also being awarded Best in Show and receiving four Lantern Awards and four Awards of Excellence at the Houston Business Marketing Alliance (HBMA) 2024 Lantern Awards of Texas, which recognise exceptional B2B marketing campaigns.

Winners of this year's awards were announced at the 36th Annual Lantern Awards Gala Exhibition & Awards Dinner in Houston on Thursday 21 November. The award categories are crafted to showcase the diverse talents that make Houston's marketing scene radiate with brilliance.

Fifth Ring has offices in Houston and Singapore and the agency is headquartered in Aberdeen, Europe.

Todd Gregory, Regional Director Americas at Fifth Ring, said: "This year has been spectacularly rewarding for our global marketing agency, and to now be recognised as the Agency of the Year, and Best in Show, is truly inspiring for the team to continue lighting the way for bold, impactful ideas that really make a difference for our clients.

“The Fifth Ring team is extremely proud to also receive recognition for a total of eight different projects at these highly prestigious awards. It is testament to the ongoing hard work, excellence, creativity, dedication, consistent high standards and constant innovation within the entire team.”

Fifth Ring received a Lantern award for the company's“Own the Space" campaign - the intended goal for the campaign was to reposition the agency as one that delivers business outcomes rather than just marketing solutions. The long-term campaign aims to shift client perceptions, moving from a tactical focus on marketing deliverables to positioning marketing as a strategic business driver. The message was crafted to resonate with business leaders and senior marketing executives, emphasising the agency's ability to help clients“own” their market space by delivering higher impact solutions.

Gregory continued:“At Fifth Ring we aim to connect with our clients in meaningful ways, and these accolades reinforce the impact of our efforts. We remain committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the marketing industry. Our clients are at the centre of everything we do – we focus on understanding their needs, delivering impactful results and fostering lasting partnerships. We are grateful for their continued confidence in us."

B2B Marketing recently named Fifth Ring as one of the top five rising stars on the 2024 Global Agencies Benchmarking Report, and also as one of the top 20 of the world's largest UK-headquartered B2B marketing agencies in 2024.

ENDS

IMAGE CAPTION:

Image 1: L to R: Fifth Ring team receiving the awards in Houston –

Isabella Brunetti, Account Co-ordinator,

Todd Gregory, Regional Director Americas,

Robbert Uges, Senior Account Executive.

Media Contact:

Eve Ferguson

Public Relations Manager, Fifth Ring

+44 1224 628083,

...

About Fifth Ring:

Since 1991 Fifth Ring has been strengthening clients' market position, improving reputations and increasing sales. The company has established offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The agency offers a range of services including brand development, creative design, digital web design and development, marketing, and public and media relations.



Eve Ferguson

Fifth Ring

+44 1224 628088

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.