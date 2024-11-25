Contact Center QA Leader Scorebuddy Receives €5 Million Investment From Foresight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scorebuddy QA

Derek Corcoran, Founder and CEO, Scorebuddy + Philip Gardiner, Director, Foresight

Investment will enable Scorebuddy to accelerate AI innovation and ambitious growth plans

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / --“This investment is the culmination of years of dedicated work from the entire Scorebuddy team and we are delighted to partner with Foresight for the next stage of our growth journey. Our achievements so far are testament to the creativity and ambition of our organization, and this investment will enable us to further build on our status as a market leader.”“I'm particularly excited to expand our AI-powered QA solutions, given the success stories we've already seen from customers who have adopted our GenAI tools. This is a transformative moment in our industry, and Foresight's investment will further cement our position at the vanguard of AI and QA innovation. Crucially, their support will also ensure sustainability remains a key value in our mission.” - Derek Corcoran, CEO & Founder, Scorebuddy“We are thrilled to partner with the talented team at Scorebuddy at an exciting point in the company's development. Scorebuddy's tools provide operationally critical solutions to its customers, and its innovative application of AI technology will further elevate the added value of its platform. Foresight has deep experience in supporting technology businesses build and grow and we look forward to partnering with Derek and the team at Scorebuddy to help the Company maximise its potential.” - Philip Gardiner, Investment Director, ForesightScorebuddy has also announced the addition of two new board members-John Purdy (Ergo) as Chairman and Lisa Dillon (Microsoft) as Non-Executive Director.As co-founder of Ergo, John Purdy has overseen its growth to a €200 million business with approximately 500 employees today. His leadership, strategic vision, and entrepreneurial experience will support Scorebuddy's continuing growth and technological innovation.Lisa Dillon currently serves as Vice President of Small Medium & Corporate EMEA at Microsoft, leading a team of more than 1,300 people in delivering digital solutions. With 30+ years of experience across diverse industries, her wide-ranging business knowledge will help Scorebuddy scale effectively to meet growth targets.About ScorebuddyLaunched in 2012, Scorebuddy is a market-leading contact center quality assurance platform that uses embedded AI solutions, combined with conversion analytics, to help businesses boost customer experience, engage service agents, and leverage rich data to deliver valuable insights.About Foresight GroupOperating across the UK, Europe, and Australia, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, united by a shared commitment to sustainable growth for companies and economies.

