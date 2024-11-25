Dr. KA Paul Calls For Bold Action At Global Peace Summit And Awards In Los Angeles To Foster Global Unity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dr. KA Paul, internationally renowned humanitarian and founder of the Global Peace Initiative, convened the Global Peace and Economic Summit at The Beverly Hilton on Saturday, November 23, 2024, rallying leaders, dignitaries, and changemakers from around the world to address pressing global conflicts and foster unity.

Dr. K.A. Paul was joined on stage by influential figures at the Global Peace Summit and Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday, November 23, 2024. These social influencers, with over one million followers each, are uniting to help amplify his message of global peace and change. (Photo by Sheri Determan)

Dr. K.A. Paul addressed a distinguished audience of global leaders, Hollywood celebrities, and dignitaries at the Global Peace Summit and Awards on Saturday, November 23, 2024, in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Sheri Determan)

Dubbed the "modern-day Gandhi" for his tireless advocacy for peace, Dr. Paul returned to the U.S. during the season of compassion to unite voices in addressing escalating crises like the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Israel-Palestine tensions, and over 50 other global conflicts.

"Peace is not merely the absence of war but the presence of justice, equality, and understanding," Dr. Paul remarked. "We must come together now, as a global community, to prevent these crises from spiraling further out of control."

Dr. Paul also urged world leaders to play a more active role in mediating peace and emphasized the importance of collaborative leadership in ensuring long-term stability in volatile regions. He highlighted the need for decisive and compassionate leadership to navigate these challenging times.

A highlight of the summit was the presentation of the prestigious Global Peace Ambassador Certificate, recognizing individuals and organizations dedicated to advancing peace, justice, and cross-cultural dialogue. These individuals now join a distinguished group of previous honorees, including the esteemed former Indian Prime Minister, Deve Gowda; President Girma of Ethiopia; King Carlos of Spain; the world's only five-time Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Evander Holyfield; former Miss World Canada, Nazanin Afshin-Jam; and Gaddar, the human rights activist and singer-songwriter. As each recipient accepts their certificate tonight, they should recognize the immense honor and responsibility it carries.



This year's laureates included:



Sir Laurent Khaiat, Marquis of Sicily of Cappadocia, for his dedication to fostering cross-cultural understanding and humanitarian aid in underserved regions.

Victoria Jancke, international speaker and entrepreneur, for empowering women through her Grow & Glow initiative.

Dame Sandra Costa, an internationally renowned designer and philanthropist, was recognized for her contributions to global peace initiatives. Dr. Neneh Ada Yang, also known as "Queen Nak," was awarded for her advocacy for social justice, women and youth empowerment, and promotion of conflict resolution in communities worldwide.

The Global Peace Prize was awarded to JD McKean, a devoted philanthropist who, although unable to attend in person, has tirelessly supported disadvantaged youth worldwide. His efforts range from using his medical skills during a stage collapse in India to building Eagle Sky Camp in the Ozarks for inner-city kids and providing scholarships and funding faith education at the university level. David McQuade, former Executive Director of the Global Peace Initiative and advisor to Dr. KA Paul, accepted the award on JD McKean's behalf.

Attendees included prominent Hollywood producers and directors and representatives from various countries and faiths, symbolizing a unified commitment to global harmony.

Dr. Paul drew parallels between current global tensions and historical conflicts, urging leaders to learn from past mistakes. He recounted his experiences mediating peace in Liberia, Iraq, and Afghanistan, where paths to resolution were found through dialogue and courage.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Paul emphasized the need for collective action. "The world stands at a crossroads," he said. "We must all choose peace over division, dialogue over conflict, and unity over chaos. Together, we can create a future where every individual can thrive in harmony."

The Global Peace and Economic Summit served as a timely reminder of the power of unity and the role of compassion in addressing the world's most pressing challenges. For more information, visit .

