Centre Okays Rs 3,689Cr Investment For 2 Hydro Electric Projects In Arunachal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Narendra Modi on Monday approved an of Rs 3,689 crore for two hydro electric projects in Shi Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh both of which are expected to be completed in 50 months.

While an outlay of Rs 1,939 crore has been cleared for the of Heo Hydro Electric Project (HEP) an investment of Rs 1,750 crore has been approved for construction of Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (HEP), in the northeastern state, according to an official statement issued after the CCEA meeting.

The Heo Hydro Electric Project (HEP) will have an installed capacity of 240 MW (3 x 80 MW) would produce 1000 Million Units (MU) of energy. The Power generated from the Project will help improve the power supply position in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and will also help in balancing of the national Grid, according to an official statement.

The project will be implemented through a Joint Venture Company between North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The government of India shall extend Rs 127.28 crore as budgetary support for construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission line under enabling infrastructure besides Central Financial Assistance of Rs.130.43 crore towards equity share of the state.

The state would be benefitted from 12 per cent free power and another 1 per cent towards Local Area Development Fund (LADF) besides significant infrastructure improvement and socio-economic development of the region.

The project, in line with the aims and objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, would provide various benefits to local suppliers/ enterprises/ MSMEs.

During the construction phase, the project will require approximately 200 personnel from NEEPCO and around 400 workers from the contractor.

In addition, the project will create significant indirect employment opportunities for the local community through various small contracts and services during its execution. The project would also provide employment during Operation and Maintenance.

Furthermore, its development would create employment in sectors such as transportation, tourism, small-scale businesses, the statement added.

The Tato-I Hydro Electric Project (HEP) with an installed capacity of 186 MW (3 x 62 MW) would produce 802 Million Units (MU) of energy.

The power generated from the project will help improve the power supply position in the state of Arunachal Pradesh and will also help in balancing of the national grid.

The project will be implemented through a Joint Venture Company between North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd. (NEEPCO) and the government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The government of India shall extend Rs 77.37 crore as budgetary support for construction of roads, bridges and associated transmission line under enabling infrastructure besides Central Financial Assistance of Rs 120.43 crore towards equity share of the State.

The state would be benefitted from 12 per cent free power and another 1 per cent towards Local Area Development Fund (LADF) besides significant infrastructure improvement and socio-economic development of the region.

There will be a significant improvement in infrastructure, including the development of around 10 km of roads and bridges, for the project which shall be mostly available for local use.

The district will also benefit from the construction of essential infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, vocational training institutes like ITIs, marketplaces, playgrounds, etc. to be financed from dedicated project funds of Rs.15 crore.

Local populace shall also be benefitted from many sorts of compensations, employment and CSR activities.