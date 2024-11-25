Growth in Retail Channels

The growth of online platforms, mostly as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, has a significant impact on the expansion of retail channels in the Indian snacking sector. The development of nationwide distribution and logistics networks has made this trend possible by expanding accessibility and convenience. In the last three years, India has added 125 million online buyers, with an additional 80 million anticipated by 2025, according to a report by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation. It is anticipated that India's e-commerce sector will grow to 111 billion USD by 2024 and 200 billion USD by 2026.

Packaging Innovation

The growing customer demands for sustainability and convenience have a major impact on packaging innovations in the Indian snack sector. Due to its convenient on-the-go consumption and effective storage features, pouch packaging has grown in popularity. An article from Invest India states that the food and beverage packaging sector is anticipated to reach $86 billion in 2029, while the food processing sector is anticipated to reach $535 billion by 2025-2026. The use of recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable materials in packaging is becoming more and more common. Corn plastic, bamboo, wood and plant fibers, and packaging made from mushrooms are examples of environmentally friendly materials.

Growing Trends in Health and Wellbeing

As consumers search for healthier eating options these days, the health and wellness trend in the Indian snack market is growing in popularity. The trend may be seen in the rising demand for natural, organic, vegan, low-calorie, and gluten-free snacks. These goods serve consumers who are concerned about their health, watch what they eat, and like snacks that improve their wellbeing. In 2023, a story in the Times of India stated that 38% of Indians are committed vegetarians. In response to this trend, snack producers are increasingly developing goods that suit consumers' health preferences, which is growing the Indian snack market.

India Snacks Market Overview by Regions

Regional differences exist in the Indian snack market; North India favors traditional foods like mathris and namkeens, while South India favors crispy foods like banana chips and fried snacks. While packaged snacks are in high demand in Western India, rice-based and spicy snacks are preferred in Eastern India. An overview of the market by region is given below:

North & Central India Snacks Market

Traditional and regional snacks dominate the market in Northern and Central India. Customers have a significant taste for savory, spicy snacks, such as mathris, bhujia, and namkeens. Products like samosas, chole bhature, and aloo tikki are popular in Northern states like Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. Similar savory snacks are popular in Central India, which includes Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Roasted and fried types are preferred. Both national and local businesses are increasing their presence in these areas, demonstrating the increased demand for packaged and ready-to-eat snacks.

Southern India Snacks Market

Savory, spicy, and fried snacks with a unique regional flavor profile are popular in Southern India's snack market. Popular products include banana chips, murukku, dosa chips, and idli, with variations among states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. Appalams and puffs, which are rice-based snacks, are also commonly eaten. Demand for healthier substitutes, such as baked snacks and millet-based goods, is increasing in the area. As urbanization increases the need for both traditional and contemporary snacks, such as convenience and ready-to-eat options, e-commerce platforms are becoming more and more significant.

Western India Snacks Market

The market for snacks in Western India is a vibrant and expanding sector, propelled by the region's urbanization and varied culinary customs. Along with well-known regional sweets, states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan provide a broad range of traditional snacks, such as farsan, bhujia, chakri, and sev. The market is growing quickly due to a young population, increased disposable incomes, and growing need for quick, ready-to-eat solutions. Additionally, the desire for organic, low-calorie, and healthier snacks is being driven by health-conscious customers. E-commerce sites and the emergence of national and international snack brands are other contributing factors to the expansion.

Eastern India Snacks Market

A rich culinary legacy, featuring distinctive flavors and regional delicacies like momos, pakhala, chowmein, and other rice-based snacks, characterizes the Eastern India snacking sector. This market is influenced by states like West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, and Assam, which combine traditional and contemporary tastes. The market is expanding as a result of rising urbanization, rising disposable income, and a growing demand for convenient foods. Health-conscious consumers are also seeking nutritional and organic snack alternatives. Eastern India's market dynamics are being further enhanced by the rise of national and local snack brands as well as internet retail.

Key Attributes:

