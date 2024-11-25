Entrepreneur Buries 5 Chests Of $2 Million Treasure Across The US Leaves Cryptic Clues To Find The Riches

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An entrepreneur has sparked a nationwide treasure hunt after revealing that he has buried five chests containing valuable collectibles worth over $2 million across the United States. The treasure hunt, which was announced in conjunction with the release of his new "There's Treasure Inside", has captured the attention of treasure hunters and adventure seekers alike.

The treasure and the hunt

The chests reportedly contain rare items such as sports memorabilia, precious gems, historical artifacts, and even a highly valuable Pokémon card. The entrepreneur, Collins-Black, explained that he accumulated these items over years of private auctions, specifically with the intention of hiding them for people to discover.

“I created this treasure hunt because I live for adventure,” Collins-Black said. "I hope to ignite that same sense of wonder and curiosity in everyone who joins this journey." "This book is your gateway to real-world treasures and a guide to becoming the ultimate treasure hunter in all aspects of life. I'm inviting everyone to join the hunt, embrace the adventure, and uncover the treasures that await both in the world and within yourself."

The book and clues

"There's Treasure Inside" is filled with riddles and puzzles that are meant to challenge readers and inspire them to decipher the clues in order to locate the hidden treasures. Collins-Black has provided no direct information about the specific locations of the chests but assured that they are all buried in safe places.

The hunt is set to appeal to those with a sense of adventure, as Collins-Black encourages participants to embark on a journey.

The significance of the treasure hunt

While Collins-Black remains tight-lipped about the precise locations of the chests, the allure of uncovering rare treasures, combined with the excitement of solving the clues, is expected to draw many treasure hunters into action.

The entrepreneur has estimated that he spent a total of $2 million acquiring the valuable items, which include a mix of historical relics, rare gems, and unique collectables. The largest chest, containing the "lion's share" of the treasure, is expected to be the most sought after, and Collins-Black's cryptic clues will play a crucial role in guiding adventurers toward it. Among the treasure is also a single Bitcoin - which is currently worth nearly $100,000, and could well increase in price by the time its chest is found.