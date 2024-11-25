Stanton Optical Expands Reach With New Store In Victoria, TX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stanton Optical Victoria - Your Ultimate Destination for Glasses, Contacts, and Sunglasses

Stanton Optical: We Make Eye Care Easy, Accessible, and Affordable for All

Stanton Optical Victoria Staff Celebrating Grand Opening

Meet Stan the Penguin, Stanton Optical's Brand Ambassador – Discover Unbeatable Offers at Stanton Optical Victoria Store Before They're Gone!

With over 1,500 frames to choose from, Stanton Optical is the one-stop shop for all your eye care needs.

Full-Service Eye Care, Offering Hi-tech Eye Exams, Eye Solutions and Affordable Eyewear

- Daniel StantonVICTORIA, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stanton Optical, a pioneer in affordable and accessible eye care, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Victoria, on November 18. This new addition at 7804 N Navarro St, Suite 300, Victoria, TX 77904 strengthens Stanton Optical's commitment to delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy across 280+ locations nationwide.Convenient Eye Care for Less“Expanding Stanton Optical to new communities provides us with a great sense of pride. This time, we're thrilled to open a new store in Victoria, TX, where we're committed to offering affordable and accessible eye care for families. With 18 years under our belt, we've consistently strived to make quality eye care accessible, working directly with manufacturers and Physicians Eyecare Group to ensure competitive pricing on eye exams, glasses, and contact lenses. We understand that not everyone has vision insurance, so we aim to provide flexible options that accommodate every budget," said Daniel Stanton, the CEO of Stanton Optical.With its on-site optical labs, you can walk in, get an eye exam, and get single-vision glasses made the same day in as fast as 30 minutes. Offering over-the-counter eye care solutions, Stanton Optical also accepts most vision insurance, FSA/HSA, and VSP out-of-network and offers special pricing for EyeMed, Medicaid, and Military families.Our Spokes-birdIn 2021, Stanton Optical introduced Stan the Penguin as its spokes-bird, highlighting its commitment to adaptability and community within the dynamic eye care industry. Penguins, known for their 'cool' appearance and strong family bonds, mirror Stanton Optical's dedication to providing exceptional eye care and building lasting customer relationships. The penguin, in essence, is also one of the most streamlined animals in the world, just like Stanton Optical works to make the process of getting prescription eyewear quick and easy by offering same-day eye exams and single-vision glasses as fast as 30 minutes.Consumer-Centric Services and Telehealth InnovationStanton Optical is a growing retail brand under Now Optics, a leader in the optical industry who developed innovative telehealth technology to provide patients with affordable quality eye exams, well before the pandemic. Tapping into its national network of affiliated doctors to date, the company has conducted more than 3.5 million telehealth eye exams, something no other optical retailer can offer.Stanton Optical sets itself apart by offering same-day appointments, welcoming walk-in eye exams, same-day glasses, and offering the best value in eye care: Two Pairs of Glasses starting at $79 (including Anti-Glare/UV lenses) and a FREE Eye Exam. Hours for the new optical store in Victoria are Monday – Friday from 9 am-7 pm, and Saturday from 9 am-6 pm.The new location is less than 2 miles from Ethel Lee Tracy Park and walking distance from Victoria Mall.For more information or to schedule an appointment , visit us at or call (361) 808-4700.About Now Optics:Now Optics remains at the forefront of the eye care industry, consistently delivering on its mission of Making Eye Care Easy. With an omnichannel offering and locations across 30 states and growing, Stanton Optical ranks among the top optical retailers nationwide. The brand is dedicated to enhancing customer experiences by merging expert eye care with affordable and convenient eye health and eyewear choices.

