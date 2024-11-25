Dxfeed Impowers Tickblaze Platform To Revolutionize Market Data Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading data solutions

and management provider

for the global industry, announced a partnership with Tickblaze, the hybrid trading platform, giving traders seamless access to markets and liquidity. By joining forces, the firms simplify global market access for traders, promoting an efficient trading environment.

dxFeed market data is integrated into the Tickblaze platform at no extra cost, no fees and complicated setups

Continue Reading

Breaking Down Barriers to Global Trading

Tickblaze

gives traders more freedom and independence to operate across all markets. Partnering with dxFeed ensures users have fast and direct access to markets and liquidity with no barriers to efficient trading.

Sean Kozak, CEO of Tickblaze , said, "This partnership is key to ensuring that the best tools and data are at our users' fingertips. Whether they are retail traders or large institutions, it is about giving our clients more options and more control."

dxFeed Partnership: Industry First B2C Market Data Offering

In partnership with dxFeed, Tickblaze is offering a breakthrough for retail traders. Market data is integrated into the platform at no extra cost, eliminating the fees and complicated setups that typically come with data access. Users will gain seamless access to dxFeed's high-quality market data , including US stocks, futures, and OTC Forex data.

"Partnering with dxFeed allows us to provide real-time market data for stocks, futures, forex, and crypto right within the platform at no additional cost to our users," said Sean Kozak . "This is a game-changer for retail traders who typically face high fees and significant technical hurdles just to access the data they need in the first place. We've removed that friction."

Dmitry Parilov, Managing Director at dxFeed , added, "Tickblaze's vision of market data accessibility without the typical cost or complexity is exciting to support. This partnership sets the standard for a new way to deliver data to traders."

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data services provider and calculation agent

for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2024 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the Best Reference Data Managed Service . The Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 named the firm the Best Infrastructure Provider . dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Follow us on Twitter ,

Facebook , and

LinkedIn .

Contact dxFeed: +1 201 685-9280, [email protected]

About Tickblaze

Tickblaze

is transforming the trading industry with its first-of-its-kind hybrid, multi-asset, broker-neutral platform. Initially designed for institutions, Tickblaze's advanced technology is now accessible to retail traders, offering integrated market data across stocks, futures, forex, and crypto-all at no additional cost. Whether for discretionary or automated trading, Tickblaze provides end-to-end solutions catering to retail traders and B2B firms like brokers, prop firms, and hedge funds. Tickblaze sets a new standard in the trading world by combining powerful technology with a dynamic community.

For more information, contact:

Kevin Armstrong

Director of Communications

[email protected]

(587) 205-6500

SOURCE dxFeed

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED