Premium and luxury cars in the US is set to maintain double-digit retail current value growth in 2024. Tesla Inc was the clear leader in premium and luxury cars in 2023. Its share of retail value sales went from 19% in 2021 to 33% in 2022. However, in 2023 Tesla's share saw its first decline since 2019, from 33% to 25%. No single player significantly capitalised on Tesla's losses, although Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Lexus all saw minor gains in value share.

The Premium and Luxury Cars in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Premium and Luxury Cars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth.

It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Premium and Luxury Cars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2028 illustrate how the market is set to change.

The Premium and Luxury Cars in USA report includes:



Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends

Detailed segmentation of international and local products

Historic volume and value sizes, company and brand market shares

Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth Robust and transparent research methodology, conducted in-country

This report answers:



What is the market size of Premium and Luxury Cars in USA?

Which are the leading brands in Premium and Luxury Cars in USA?

How are products distributed in Premium and Luxury Cars in USA?

How important is tourism in evaluating demand for Premium and Luxury Cars in USA?

How is the rise of e-commerce changing the retail and competitive landscape?

How has COVID-19 and global recession impacted demand for luxury goods? What are the opportunities amidst the adversity? Where is future growth expected to be most dynamic?

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Growth of premium and luxury EVs slows, while Chinese component ban disrupts supply chain for luxury petrol cars

Beyond vehicles: Premium and luxury cars as an integral part of a luxury lifestyle Beyond purchase: The ultimate ownership experience

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Overcoming supply chain and other challenges to achieve the zero emissions future

Tesla's robo-car and Cybertruck: Pioneering the future amidst market hesitation Enhancing luxury experiences through connectivity is key to rejuvenating luxury EVs

CATEGORY DATA

LUXURY GOODS IN THE US

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Luxury goods in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retailing developments What next for luxury goods?

MARKET DATA

