Inaugurate Christmas In Costa Rica With The Nutcracker By Estudio Danza Libre

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The Nutcracker show will have four performances at the Eugene O'Neill Theater of the Costa Rican-North American Cultural Center. The Nutcracker has become a Christmas tradition; full of magic and illusion, but also with a lot of history.

Based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffman:“The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” this ballet consists of two acts and four scenes, and premiered at the Mariinsky Theatre in 1890 with the wonderful of P.I. Tchaikovsky.

For 28 years, Estudio Danza Libre – Ballet de Costa Rica has staged this work, allowing them to accumulate experience and knowledge under the direction of Juan José Jiménez. In this production, around 60 people are involved on stage, including children studying classical ballet, actors, and the Costa Rican Ballet cast .

The organizers of this show assure that with this performance Christmas begins. Additionally, it is a presentation suitable for all audiences and ideal for attending with family.

Those who wish to attend the performances can do so on Saturday, December 30, and Sunday, December 1, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., at the Eugene O'Neill Theater of the Costa Rican-North American Cultural Center, located in Los Yoses. The ticket costs ₡12,000 for general admission and ₡10,000 for children, students with ID, and seniors. They are available at the theater's virtual box office.

