Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary expresses concern about potential threat posed by Russia’s newly tested hypersonic missile

(MENAFN) Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh expressed concern about the potential threat posed by Russia’s newly tested hypersonic missile, the Oreshnik, following its use against a military industrial facility in Ukraine. While acknowledging that any new weapon deployed on the battlefield is concerning, Singh emphasized that Ukraine has already withstood numerous attacks, including missiles with larger warheads. She reaffirmed the US’s commitment to supporting Ukraine with continued military aid.



Putin had earlier warned that Russia reserved the right to target military facilities in countries allowing weapons to be used against Russia. However, Singh dismissed Putin's rhetoric as reckless and not a credible threat. She stated that while the US took Russian threats seriously, the focus remained on providing Ukraine with the support it needs.



This follows Putin’s announcement of a new nuclear doctrine, which declares that an attack on Russia by a non-nuclear state, backed by a nuclear power, would be considered a joint attack. Despite this, both the White House and Pentagon said there would be no changes to the US nuclear posture. The US also recently authorized the use of Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) for strikes inside Russia’s pre-2014 borders and reversed its stance on supplying Ukraine with anti-personnel landmines.



Putin hailed the Oreshnik missile, which can travel up to 5,000 km at speeds of Mach 10, as a successful combat test, asserting that there are currently no systems capable of intercepting such missiles. He promised to give advance warnings of strikes, confident that the weapon’s speed and power would ensure no countermeasures could be taken.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108922117