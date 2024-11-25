(MENAFN) Fyodor Lukyanov suggests that the recent decision by to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes into Russia might be a strategic move to complicate matters for his successor, Donald Trump. This development has sparked mixed reactions, with some Western countries backing the decision, while others, including supporters, have expressed strong opposition. Lukyanov argues that while these strikes could add complications to Russia's military actions, they are unlikely to change the overall trajectory of the conflict. However, the potential for escalation remains significant, and the exact limits of this escalation are unclear.



Lukyanov also points out that Biden’s move might be aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s position in future peace negotiations. He suggests that with the conflict nearing an inevitable resolution, the U.S. administration may want to give Ukraine an advantage in bargaining. This theory proposes that securing a position in the Kursk border area could be a strategic bargaining chip. However, there is also speculation that Biden’s actions are designed to make it as difficult as possible for Trump’s team to change course, thus ensuring the conflict persists until after Biden's term ends.



According to Lukyanov, Biden's decisions could also be part of his effort to secure a lasting legacy, particularly through prolonging the Ukraine conflict. Some Trump allies have criticized Biden for potentially provoking World War III, seeing his actions as creating a scenario in which the next administration would be trapped in a conflict at its peak. Yet, there are views that suggest this situation could be beneficial to Trump. Should he take office, Trump might use the impending threat of a larger war to justify a radical shift in U.S. foreign policy, which could involve scaling back or reversing Biden’s approach to the Ukraine crisis.

