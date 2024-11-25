Vans Market To Surpass $517.2 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major vans participants include Ashok Leyland, Changan Automobile, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Isuzu, Iveco, Mahindra & Mahindra, Mercedes, Mitsubishi

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The vans market valuation is predicted to cross USD 517.2 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

A significant shift towards electric (EVs) is shaping the market, with and organizations offering incentives like subsidies and tax breaks to encourage businesses to adopt electric vans.

This vans market is also benefiting from the rapid growth of e-commerce, which is transforming logistics and delivery services. As online shopping becomes more prevalent, companies must enhance their delivery efficiency to meet rising consumer demands for fast service. This shift has boosted the demand for last-mile delivery solutions, increasing the need for versatile cargo vans that excel in urban environments by maneuvering through narrow streets and heavy traffic, making them ideal for fulfilling online orders.

Request for a sample of this research report @

The vans market from the light commercial vans dominated the market, accounting for over 50% of the share, and are expected to surpass USD 230 billion by 2032. Their versatility makes them indispensable for various applications, from urban goods delivery to passenger transport services for small businesses, making them a vital component of the van market.

In terms of propulsion, the market is divided into internal combustion engine (ICE), electric, and hybrid vans. ICE vans held approximately 81% of the market share in 2023. Their dominance is attributed to the well-established fueling infrastructure and widespread service networks, which make them convenient and reliable for businesses. ICE vans have long been preferred in commercial sectors such as logistics and transportation, known for their robust performance and ability to handle heavy loads efficiently. Over the years, many businesses have built fleets of ICE vans, reinforcing their strong market presence.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

The Asia Pacific region led the vans market, accounting for over 45% of the share in 2023, and is projected to exceed USD 200 billion by 2032. Rapid urbanization drives the need for efficient transportation for both goods and people. The rise of e-commerce has further fueled demand for vans, which are increasingly being used for last-mile deliveries to meet customer expectations. Their versatility and cost-effectiveness make them popular for small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly in densely populated areas where efficient logistics solutions are essential.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates and calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360o synopsis, 2021 - 2032

Chapter 3 Vans Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Manufactures

3.1.2 Technology providers

3.1.3 EV component suppliers

3.1.4 Logistics and distributor partners

3.1.5 End-users

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Key news & initiatives

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 ICE and electric van adoption analysis

3.8 Pricing analysis

3.9 Impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Growing e-commerce industry

3.9.1.2 Rising fleet management requirements

3.9.1.3 Technological advancements in automotive industry

3.9.1.4 Increasing sustainability initiatives

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 High initial costs of electric and hybrid models

3.9.2.2 Economic uncertainty and supply chain disruption

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter's analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Livestock Trailer Market Size - By Livestock, By Application, By Trailer, Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2024 – 2032

Medium Duty Truck Market Size - By Fuel (Diesel, Natural Gas, Hybrid, Electric, Gasoline), Horsepower (Below 150 HP, 150 HP – 250 HP, above 250 HP), Application (Construction & Mining, Freight & Logistics), Class & Global Forecast, 2024 – 2032

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...