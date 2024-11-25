Crucial UN Plastics Treaty Talks Begin In South Korea

(MENAFN- IANS) Busan, Nov 25 (IANS) Delegates from 175 nations gathered in South Korea's second-largest city of Busan on Monday with the aim of securing a deal to curb plastic, but discord over setting regulatory standards lingers.

According to delegates the fifth round of international negotiations for a binding plastic regulation agreement kicked off in Busan, but a deal is still elusive, Yonhap news agency reported.

The fifth and ostensibly final round of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution (INC-5) began for a weeklong run until Sunday, bringing together delegations from 175 countries, international organisations, industry officials and advocacy groups, the foreign ministry said.

The INC was formed in 2022 under a UN resolution to develop an "international legally binding instrument" on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, based on the commitment to end plastic pollution by 2040.

It aims to draw up a comprehensive approach that addresses the full life cycle of plastics, from production and consumption to disposal, to protect the environment and human health from its negative impacts.

Despite four rounds of talks, little progress has been made due to disagreements over the scope of regulations, which are influenced by each country's interests.

The main sticking point in the negotiations has been whether to regulate the production of plastic polymers, a key raw material sourced from fossil fuels.

In a video address, Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul stressed the urgent need for international regulations to address the global challenge of plastic pollution.

"Minister Cho reminded the participants that the negotiations represent efforts to safeguard the planet and human health for future generations, expressing hope that the Busan meeting would serve as a milestone toward ending plastic pollution," the ministry said.

Environment Minister Kim Wan-sup emphasised the importance of finalising the agreement, calling for member states to make concessions to reach a compromise.

Countries like Britain, Germany, France Japan, and the European Union, known as the High Ambition Coalition (HAC) group in the INC, have called for introducing measures to curb plastic production. South Korea, a major consumer and producer of plastics, belongs to this group.

The Global Coalition for Plastics Sustainability, comprising major oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia, has argued that more focus should be placed on how to manage plastic waste and promote recycling.

This week's INC will determine whether the member states will break the impasse and reach an agreement.

The chances of a breakthrough appear slim, however, as the division among the participating countries is unlikely to be resolved, according to officials involved in the negotiations.

"It is still uncertain whether the adoption of the agreement will be possible, and it is expected to be difficult," a foreign ministry official told reporters last week.

The official said the agreement must be adopted within the given time frame, and that remains South Korea's primary focus as the host for the final round of negotiations.

The agreement must be unanimous.

The first INC took place in Uruguay in 2022, followed by the second session in France in 2023 and the third session in Kenya in the same year. Canada hosted the fourth session in April 2024.