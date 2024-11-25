Kuwait Meteorological Dept. Forecasts Intermittent Rain With Varying Intensity
Date
11/25/2024 6:04:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Meteorological Department forecasted varying intensities of rain, between mild to moderate and heavy beginning with Monday, and could be intermittently be accompanied with thunder.
Acting Chief Dhirar Al-Ali told KUNA that the rains would be accompanied by slight to moderate wind, affecting vision and sea wave levels.
Rain will begin to gradually dissipate on Wednesday, expected Al-Ali, saying that weather should stable on Thursday.
On Thursday, mentioned Al-Ali, weather is expected to improve, growing cooler in the morning and cold at night. (end)
