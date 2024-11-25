ESG And Sustainability Reporting Training Program: SFDR, CSRD, TCFD And SDR - Achieving ESG Regulatory Compliance While Integrating With Organisational Frameworks (ONLINE EVENT: February 7, 2025)
Date
11/25/2024 5:31:08 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ESG and Sustainability Reporting: SFDR, CSRD, TCFD and SDR" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This course provides insight into the ESG risks and opportunities in achieving ESG regulatory compliance while integrating with organisational frameworks. Sustainable Finance, ESG and sustainability disclosures are now the focus of public and regulatory attention.
The United Nations 2030 Agenda for SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement have provided a roadmap for sustainability for governments, regulators, and investment firms. This has gained urgency with a number of ESG disclosure regulations like EU SFDR/Taxonomy, UK TCFD/SDR, and CSRD/ESRS, which banks, asset managers, insurers and public and private corporates need to understand and fulfil as a course of business.
By directing financial flows into sustainable activities and integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into business and investment decisions, the financial sector has great potential to change markets and to shape sustainable economic systems, to enable public and private organizations reach Net Zero emissions.
What will you learn
Background and Scope UK Sustainability - TCFD, SDR, and ESG Labelling EU Sustainability - SFDR, Taxonomy Regulations, CSRD/ESRS, Single and Double Materiality Global Standards - GRI, ISSB/SASB, US ESG, and TNFD Disclosures Next Steps - Sustainability Risks and Opportunities. Upcoming Regulations and Best Practices in the Industry
Who Should Attend:
From banks, asset managers, insuring companies, and public and private companies with sustainability disclosure requirements:
Chief Operations Officers Chief Risk Officers Heads of Corporate Governance, Heads of Sustainability Heads of Investments Heads of Sales Compliance and Audit, and Key decision-makers
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction to ESG Criteria and Sustainability Sustainable Finance and Sustainable investment strategies Global Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulations - EU SFDR/ Taxonomy Regulations, UK TCFD and SDR, US ESG Disclosures, EU CSRD, APAC ESG Regulations, and TNFD Disclosures Overview of Sustainable Finance Products UK ESG Regulations - TCFD, SDR and ESG Labelling for Financial Services and UK Corporates EU SFDR and Taxonomy Regulations for Financial Services EU CSRD/ESRS for Corporates Global Sustainability Reporting and Best Practices
