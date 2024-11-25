Ministry Of Labour To Host Panel Discussion On Nationalization Plan Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri, the of Labour will host a panel discussion today titled“Job Nationalization Plan for the Private Sector for 2025-2026.”

The session will be attended by Minister of Commerce and H E Faisal bin Thani Al Thani and Chairman of the Qatar Chamber H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani.

The panel discussion will feature senior officials from the Ministry of Labour, CEOs of private sector companies, and HR directors from private sector organisations.

The session aims to foster continued dialogue with representatives from companies and establishments covered by the nationalization plan across various economic sectors. It seeks to ensure the achievement of set targets and further strengthen the presence of an effective and highly qualified national workforce within the private sector. It is worth noting that the Job Nationalization Law for the sector aligns with Qatar's Vision 2030 under the Human Development pillar, which focuses on providing high-quality investments and creating employment and training opportunities for all Qatari citizens.