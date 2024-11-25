Danske bank share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 47

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

25 November 2024

Danske share buy-back programme: Transactions in week 47

On 2 February 2024, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5.5 billion, with a maximum of 70 million shares, in the period from 5 February 2024 to 31 January 2025, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 2 2024.

The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Rules.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 47:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Accumulated, last announcement 22,522,724 201.8365 4,545,908,835 18/11/2024 79,955 206.8270 16,536,853 19/11/2024 125,000 204.0241 25,503,013 20/11/2024 108,000 205.6044 22,205,275 21/11/2024 103,607 204.2635 21,163,128 22/11/2024 250,000 201.2729 50,318,225 Total accumulated over week 47 666,562 203.6217 135,726,494 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 23,189,286 201.8879 4,681,635,328

With the transactions stated above the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.69% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transaction data in detailed form of each transaction in accordance with the Commission's delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Danske Bank

Contact: Stefan Singh Kailay, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

