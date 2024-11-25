Hebrew media reports security meeting led by Premier Netanyahu regarding Lebanon ended with optimistic outlook

(MENAFN) On Monday, Hebrew reported that a security meeting led by Prime regarding Lebanon ended with an optimistic outlook. However, a U.S. official quoted by the American site "Axios" stated that while a ceasefire deal with Lebanon is nearly complete, some final work remains to be done. According to Hebrew 13, an Israeli official mentioned that no conclusive decisions were made during the meeting due to unresolved key issues, though the negotiations are progressing in a positive direction.



The ongoing security talks are considered highly significant, and Israeli assessments suggest that an agreement could be reached by the end of the week. The Israel Broadcasting Corporation cited an Israeli source who said that "Tel Aviv" had received assurances from Washington to take military action in Lebanon if the ceasefire is violated. Channel 14 also reported that Netanyahu prefers an agreement with Lebanon that includes a U.S. guarantee for Israel to respond to any violations. Netanyahu expressed concerns about potential unilateral actions by the U.S. as President Biden's term nears its end.



Dan Shapiro, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle East Affairs, is set to arrive in Israel on Tuesday to discuss the security elements of the agreement. A source mentioned that Washington is awaiting responses and resolutions to minor issues before finalizing the deal. Despite reports in Yedioth Ahronoth, a U.S. envoy denied giving Israel approval to move forward with the agreement. Israeli officials believe the disagreements over the ceasefire proposal are not substantial, and a deal may be finalized in the coming days. This agreement, which would initially be temporary, could lead to a permanent settlement with Lebanon. If successful, Israel's military focus will shift to Gaza and the West Bank, helping restore economic stability and reopen airspace.

MENAFN25112024000045015687ID1108921391