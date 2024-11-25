Christina Iskandar Has Been Appointed As Associate Director Of Human Resources At GC Biopharma USA Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GC Biopharma USA, the commercial operations and distribution company of GC Biopharma, has announced the appointment of Christina Iskandar to its senior leadership team as Associate Director of Human Resources. Christina comes to GC Biopharma USA with a strong background in talent management with best-in-class employers within the healthcare industry, including GE Healthcare and AbbVie.

Lisa Betts, VP of Operations at GC Biopharma USA, says the following about Christina: "She has all the right experience to help us establish a culture of growth and support. This is what you would expect from an HR lead. But we also saw in Christina a passion for helping people, and a commitment to transparency that perfectly aligned with the values of our US leadership team and GC Biopharma as a whole."

Christina is excited to join the

GC Biopharma USA team at such an early stage. She notes: "GC Biopharma has an amazing history and culture globally. I'm excited to help establish our US culture in a way that connects to the core values and resources of our parent company but allows us to stand out on our own. I can step in and make an impact right away. I can more easily develop processes that set us apart as a company and help us attract and retain top talent. That's exciting."

She adds: "Because we are a relatively small team right now, it allows us to operate like family-supporting one another to overcome obstacles, no matter what's going on."

The addition of Christina Iskandar to the US leadership team reinforces GC Biopharma's vision of establishing excellence within its US-based operations.

About GC Biopharma

GC Biopharma USA, headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ, established its sales, marketing, and business operations in 2018 to serve customers and patients throughout the US. Our foundation is built on the expertise of our parent company GC Biopharma, a leading biopharmaceutical company delivering plasma therapies and vaccines worldwide for more than 50 years. With GC Biopharma USA, GC Biopharma will further extend its footprint, bringing its expertise and legacy to the US.

