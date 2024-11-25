CM Omar Seeks WCC Delegates Help In Tapping Full Potential Of J & K Handicrafts

A key highlight of the meeting was the announcement of the collaboration between the of Jammu and Kashmir and the WCC to establish a world craft hub and international crafts museum in Srinagar, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.

He said the initiative was aimed at positioning Kashmir as a global centre for artisanal excellence to preserve traditional skills and create sustainable revenue streams for artisans.

Abdullah emphasized the importance of crafts in preserving cultural identity and giving a fillip to economic growth.

“Jammu & Kashmir is proud of its rich cultural heritage, deeply rooted in traditional craftsmanship. The handicrafts and handloom sectors, vital pillars of this heritage, hold immense potential for economic growth and social upliftment, particularly in rural areas. These crafts not only preserve the region's cultural identity but also provide livelihood for countless artisans,” the chief minister said.

Abdullah expressed the hope that as the WCC would achieve more milestones to celebrate in years to come, the crafts sector would also emerge stronger in J&K.

He hoped that the transfer of skills and craft knowledge would pass on to the younger generations.

“Organisations like WCC could assist J&K in unlocking its full potential in handicrafts and making it sustainable in the years to come,” he said.

As part of the 60th anniversary celebrations of the WCC, themed“Craft, Creativity & Compassion,” Abdullah hosted a dinner for WCC delegates on Saturday.

The event, attended by distinguished national and international delegates, was part of the celebrations to welcome the WCC, the spokesperson said.

The WCC celebrations have been scheduled in two phases – from November 21-24, which was held in New Delhi and from November 25-27 at Srinagar – to highlight the significant role of Jammu and Kashmir in global crafts.

With Srinagar's recognition as the 63rd World Craft City, the region's standing as a hub of cultural and artisanal excellence has been further elevated.

During the presentations to the participants, several initiatives undertaken by the J&K Government were highlighted including the wool processing, handloom, and handicrafts policy 2020, financial assistance programs, skill development schemes like the 'Karkhandar' initiative, and the promotion of Geographical Indication (GI) certification to protect Kashmiri crafts.

It was conveyed that there has been a remarkable increase in exports which has risen from Rs 563 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 1,162 crore in 2023-24, the spokesman said.

During the event, a presentation on the crafts of Jammu & Kashmir and the way forward; a short film celebrating the global legacy of crafts and Srinagar being designated as a World Craft City was shown to the audience.

The celebrations hold immense significance for Jammu & Kashmir, offering global recognition to its artisanal heritage and creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for artisans, the spokesman said.

By integrating crafts into tourism and connecting local artisans to global markets, the event is expected to have a lasting impact on the region's cultural and economic landscape.

A notable feature of the second leg of the event in Srinagar would be the participation of artisans from Iran and Central Asia, whose visit would help be significant for historical and cultural ties between Central Asian and Kashmiri crafts, the spokesman said.

He said the interaction with WCC is expected to foster cross-cultural learning, celebrate shared heritage and open up avenues for reviving lost techniques.

This momentous event is seen as a milestone in Jammu & Kashmir's journey to reclaim its position in the world of crafts, he said.

With its artisans at the heart of this revival, collaboration with the WCC is expected to help J&K revive and sustain its rich cultural heritage for generations to come, the spokesman said.

