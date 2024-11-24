Kuwaiti, Egyptian Fms Meet

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Sunday with visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Bader Abdulatti and his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, bilateral ties and latest regional and global events were touched on, in addition to efforts exerted to achieve safety and stability in the region. (end) hb

