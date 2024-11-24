Qatar First In Key Global Governance Indicators
Date
11/24/2024 2:04:17 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar ranked first in key global governance indicators in the region for 2024 issued by the World Bank.
The National Planning Council explained, in a post on its X account, that Qatar came in first place in the Political stability indicators with a rate of 84.36 %, and the rule of law with a rate of 80.19 %.
The Council attributed improvement in Qatar's position in global governance indicators to the state's efforts to enhance the axes of the global governance index and within the framework of effectively achieving sustainable development.
According to the 2023 data issued by the World Bank, Qatar scored 81.13 % in the regulatory quality index, 85.85 % in the government effectiveness index, and 22.55 in the participation and accountability index.
The National Planning Council pointed out that these indicators are an important measuring tool that reflects the governments' commitment to achieving the principles of good governance.
MENAFN24112024000067011011ID1108920263
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.