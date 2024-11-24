Qatar First In Key Global Governance Indicators

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar ranked first in key global governance indicators in the region for 2024 issued by the World Bank.

The National Planning Council explained, in a post on its X account, that Qatar came in first place in the stability indicators with a rate of 84.36 %, and the rule of law with a rate of 80.19 %.

The Council attributed improvement in Qatar's position in global governance indicators to the state's efforts to enhance the axes of the global governance and within the framework of effectively achieving sustainable development.

According to the 2023 data issued by the World Bank, Qatar scored 81.13 % in the regulatory quality index, 85.85 % in the government effectiveness index, and 22.55 in the participation and accountability index.

The National Planning Council pointed out that these indicators are an important measuring tool that reflects the governments' commitment to achieving the principles of good governance.

