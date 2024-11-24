Two Killed In Separate Bomb Blasts In Pakistan
(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Nov 24 (IANS) At least two people, including a policeman, were killed on Saturday in two separate bomb blasts in the Bajaur district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said police.
According to an official of the Loi Mamond Police Station, the first blast in the Arab area of the Mamond region of the district left a civilian dead.
The second explosion killed a policeman in Meena Khor area of the same region of the district, said police.
Following both incidents, police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the sites, and shifted the bodies to a hospital.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet, Xinhua news agency reported.
