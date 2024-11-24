HMC Tobacco Control Center Services Offer Path To Smoke-Free Life

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) urges tobacco users to take the first step towards a healthier life by accessing the services of its innovative Tobacco Control Center (TCC), a WHO Collaborating Center (WHOCC).

According to Dr. Ahmad Al Mulla, Director of the Tobacco Control Center, access to timely and effective tobacco cessation services can significantly improve your quality of life, both in the short and long term.

“The HMC TCC WHOCC offers a range of services to help you quit tobacco in all its forms, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches,” according to Dr. Al Mulla.“Our expert team is dedicated to supporting your journey to a healthier you, utilizing a range of state-of-the-art techniques to help you quit.”

Dr. Al Mulla said that tobacco use is not just cigarettes and we are seeing an increase in use of vapes and nicotine pouches among other devices.

“While traditional cigarettes and shisha use remain a major health concern, it's crucial to recognize the growing threat posed by newer tobacco products like e-cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine pouches,” Dr. Al Mulla said.

“These products often contain harmful chemicals and addictive substances that can lead to serious health issues, including lung disease, heart problems, and cancer. It's essential to dispel the misconception that these alternatives are safer. The science is clear: any form of tobacco use carries significant risks."

The WHO has emphasized the harmful effects of all forms of tobacco, including e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. They have highlighted the addictive nature of nicotine and the potential for long-term health consequences.

HMC's tobacco cessation services are free to access for citizens and residents. The TCC's treatment programs primarily rely on a combination of counselling, behavioral therapy and medication as parts of a comprehensive treatment plan for each patient.

Quitting tobacco can lead to almost immediate and noticeable health benefits:



Improved Body Function: Within 20 minutes of quitting, your heart rate and blood pressure begin to drop.

Reduced Risk of Heart Disease: Over time, your risk of heart attack, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases decreases.

Enhanced Sense of Taste and Smell: Your senses will gradually improve, allowing you to fully enjoy food and beverages. Elevated Energy Levels: Quitting can increase your energy levels and improve your overall physical and mental health.

In addition to the Tobacco Control Center at Hamad bin Khalifa Medical City, there are quit smoking clinics located at Hamad General Hospital's outpatients Department, Al Wakra Hospital, Al Khor Hospital and Hazm Mebeireek General Hospital.

For help with quitting smoking or advice call 40254981 or WhatsApp 5080 0959.