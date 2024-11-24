Jordan Source Participates in MENA ICT Forum 2024

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship (MoDEE), has participated in the MENA ICT Forum 2024. Organized by Int@j, one of Jordan Source’s success stories, the two-day event launched on 20th of November at the Convention Center in the Dead Sea. This year’s theme, “Synergy in Innovation: Navigating the Future of ICT in MENA,” served as a significant platform for more than 3,000 attendees, exhibitors, startups and delegates to network, exchange insights, and explore emerging technologies.



In the presence of His Excellency Sami Smeirat, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Jordan Source’s participation in the two-day forum aimed to promote collaboration within the ICT sector and position Jordan as a regional hub for digital innovation. The event attracted key players from across the MENA region to foster partnerships and share knowledge in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.



The forum opened with a warm welcome co-presented by His Excellency Sami Smeirat. Moreover, he took part in a panel discussion titled “ICT in MENA - Opportunities and Challenges,” where he addressed the impact of emerging technologies on the region, the need for innovation, and the importance of building a robust digital economy. His Excellency’s participation echoed Jordan Source’s mission to spotlight the Kingdom’s wealth of talent and its growing potential in the ICT sector.



Building on the same core message, MENA ICT provided a platform to Jordan Source and its partners, MENADevs, to delve into the latest outsourcing trends in the session, “Local Perspectives on Local Outsourcing: Trends and Future Outlook.” Jordan Source further elaborated on the vital role of IT and Business Process Outsourcing (ITO and BPO) in driving economic growth, inviting speakers from across the region to share their experiences in a panel discussion titled “Leveraging IT & Outsourcing for Mutual Growth in MENA.” The guests included Waed Alhawamdeh, Managing Director at Concentrix, Hussam Dwairi, Chief Technology Officer at 2P, and Alan El-Kadhi, Director at Gaza Sky Geeks (a program under Mercy Corps). Program Manager at Jordan Source, Dana Darwish, moderated the panel, reinforcing the program’s objective of showcasing the Kingdom’s strengths and the growing opportunities for cross-border business partnerships in the MENA region.



Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Smeirat stated, “The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, along with its programs, is proud to be a strategic partner of the MENA ICT Forum 2024. This event offers an ideal opportunity for industry players to connect, exchange knowledge, and showcase their capabilities within the sector. It aligns with our ongoing efforts to position the Kingdom as a leading ICT hub and premier outsourcing destination in the MENA region.”



Jordan Source’s participation in the event was part of MoDEE’s wider presence, promoting Jordan’s powerful technology ecosystem through the ministry’s dedicated booth. Located in the main hall (Philadelphia Hall), where the opening ceremony and panel discussions took place, the booth served as a focal point for engaging with key stakeholders from across the region.



Originally launched in 2002 as the Jordan ICT Forum under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein, the biennial event has grown to become a regional platform and a premier event for exploring the future of technology in the MENA region and driving digital transformation.







