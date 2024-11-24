Egypt, Côte D'ivoire Discuss Enhancing Health Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime and Minister of and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, received Dole Gueu Albert, Ambassador of Côte d'Ivoire to Egypt, to discuss ways to enhance health cooperation and open new horizons for partnership between the two countries.

During the meeting, Abdel Ghaffar expressed his aspiration to deepen cooperation in the health sector, especially in the field of organ transplantation, where the possibility of signing a memorandum of understanding in this regard was discussed.

The Minister also indicated Egypt's readiness to provide the necessary support and expertise to help Côte d'Ivoire eradicate malaria, based on Egypt's success in obtaining international certification from the World Health Organization that it is free of the disease, as well as providing support in working to reduce HIV infection and child mortality in Côte d'Ivoire.

For his part, Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, explained that the meeting included discussing cooperation in the field of pharmaceutical preparations and serums, as the minister directed to quickly meet the needs of Côte d'Ivoire for these preparations.

The two sides also discussed sending Egyptian medical cadres to perform specialized surgeries in Côte d'Ivoire and hosting Ivorian medical teams specialized in combating malaria and HIV to train them on the latest treatment methods.

For his part, the ambassador expressed his country's appreciation for Egypt's support and assistance in several fields, praising Egypt's success in eliminating Hepatitis C and polio, noting that the first liver transplant in Côte d'Ivoire was led by an Egyptian medical team.

He stressed his aspiration to enhance cooperation in healthcare and pharmaceutical preparations, given Egypt's pioneering expertise in both fields.

The ambassador also congratulated the Egyptian Minister of Health on the success of the second edition of the International Conference on Population, Health and Human Development, noting Egypt's progress in reducing population growth rates, and stressed the Ivorian Minister of Health's readiness to expand the horizons of cooperation and partnership between the two countries.



