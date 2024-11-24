NCW Hosts Training Workshop On Managing Domestic Violence Cases

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The National Council for Women organized a titled“Training the Trainers on Managing Domestic Violence Cases,” in partnership with UNICEF and the American University in Cairo. The workshop, held from 11 to 16 November, aims to equip lawyers and specialists from the Women's Complaints Office with essential skills for addressing domestic violence issues.

Experts from the American University, including Yasmin Saleh, a practising psychologist; Carrie Forden, a psychology professor; and Joseph Awad, a training officer in the psychology department, have led the sessions.

Amal Abdel-Moniem, Director of the NCW's Women's Complaints Office, emphasized the workshop's significance as a crucial step in enhancing the trainees' effectiveness in managing domestic violence cases. She noted that improving the quality of services provided would positively impact the needs of women seeking assistance from the office.

Salma Al-Fawal, Director of UNICEF's Child Protection Program, highlighted that this training is a vital component of the partnership with the National Council for Women, addressing issues of domestic violence and how to appropriately respond to such cases.











During the training, Yasmin Saleh stressed the importance of building professional relationships based on trust and respect with women approaching the complaints office. She pointed out the role of emotional intelligence in handling diverse cases through empathetic responses and cognitive analysis for sound decision-making.

Carrie Forden added that demonstrating empathy and providing psychological support to women experiencing violence is crucial, as this compassion helps in delivering necessary assistance before referring cases to specialists.

The workshop covered several important topics, including the foundations of trainer preparation, mastery of training content, and the principles of active listening and supportive communication for facilitating positive change. Participants engaged in practical applications for dealing with cases reported to the complaints office, analyzing real-life examples to enrich their professional experience.

This workshop is part of the responsibilities of the Women's Complaints Office, which focuses on providing psychological support, family counselling, and balanced upbringing, aiming to equip trainees with new skills to address families facing violence.



