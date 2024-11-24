From mind to muscles: Why staying hydrated when working out is vital for full-body function

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 November 2024 – As Dubai's residents and visitors embrace an active lifestyle through Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), staying hydrated is paramount. Our bodies are approximately 60% water, making hydration essential for optimal function during increased physical activity.

Now in its eighth edition, DFC encourages people of all ages and abilities to engage in 30 minutes of daily exercise for 30 days, with free activities and events happening in every corner of the city to support every step of the way. As you ramp up your activity, maintaining hydration becomes crucial. Dehydration, even mild, can significantly impact both performance and health, making sufficient water intake one of the simplest yet most vital aspects of your fitness journey.

During a workout, the body can lose between one to two litres of water. Proper hydration aids in various bodily functions, from enhancing muscle efficiency to regulating body temperature, especially important in Dubai’s warm climate. Below, Abraham Kah, CEO of Mai Dubai, shares tips on why and how those participating in upcoming events like Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai on Sunday, 24 November, or activities at the three 30 x 30 fitness villages and numerous community hubs, can stay hydrated:

• Hydration and exercise: Hydration becomes even more crucial during exercise. Working out can cause you to lose up to 10 percent of your body’s water, which can make exercise feel harder both physically and mentally. Muscles, which are 80 percent water, can’t perform well if they’re dehydrated. Keeping fluid uptake up will help prevent cramps, fatigue, and strain during physical activity. Pre-hydrate with at least 500 ml of water a few hours before exercising. Continue by consuming 200 ml every 20 minutes during your workout. Post-exercise, rehydrate with an additional 500-600 ml of water. If your session is intense or prolonged, consider beverages with added electrolytes to replenish lost minerals.

• How much water do we really need on an average day? A general guideline is six to eight glasses of fluids daily, though this varies based on factors like activity level and climate. Listening to your body’s needs can help adjust this intake accordingly.

• Tips to stay hydrated every day: If plain water isn’t appealing, try adding a splash of juice or squash for flavour, or consider adding electrolytes to boost fluid retention. Foods high in water, like watermelon and tomatoes, are also helpful, especially on hot days. Keeping a reusable water bottle in your house, on your desk and in your car will help you with visual reminders to keep drinking. Some bottles are marked with daily goals to keep you on track. These are great to fill up each morning, knowing that all you need to do is finish the bottle to hit your hydration goals. Some people find a bottle with a straw makes it even simpler to keep taking small sips. Try what works for you until you have cracked your daily goal.

• Hydration for the brain: Every part of the body, including the brain, relies on adequate hydration. We may notice drier skin or a creeping headache when we haven’t been drinking enough water. But water is not only vital for skin and muscles, but also for mood, memory, and focus. Dehydration can cause foggy thinking and affect cognition and reasoning. In fact, research shows that even a one percent drop below normal fluid levels can lead to mood changes, reduced concentration, memory lapses, and increased fatigue. So, if you’re struggling to think clearly, a glass of water might be just the refresh you need.

• Hydrate to happiness: Low levels of dehydration have also been shown to negatively impact mood, leading to irritability, difficulty making decisions, and trouble concentrating. By the time you start feeling thirsty or notice signs like dry lips or a dry mouth, it’s already too late. The key is not to wait for thirst to strike. If you find yourself reaching for a glass of water to quench your thirst, you're already dehydrated. Instead, challenge yourself to drink consistently throughout the day and notice how much better you feel when you stay ahead of your hydration needs.

• A daily detox: Water works hard all day long, helping flush out any toxins and waste from your body via your kidneys, supporting overall detoxification. If this does not happen efficiently, you will soon start to feel sluggish, so stay sipping.

By making hydration a priority, you’re setting yourself up for success in the Dubai Fitness Challenge and beyond. Remember, every sip counts towards a healthier, more vibrant you. Stay hydrated and power through your 30x30 challenge with confidence and vitality.





MENAFN24112024006689014967ID1108919453