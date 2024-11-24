Tank Driver Supplying Water To Security Forces Shot Dead, Vehicle Set Ablaze In Khyber's Tirah Valley

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber: A water tanker driver supplying security forces in Tirah Valley was shot dead, and his tanker was set ablaze by unidentified assailants, local sources reported.

The victim, identified as Zarshad, Khyal Kamal's son and a Malagori, Khyber resident, was transporting water to security personnel stationed at Bhutan Sharif Post. As he passed through Bara's Bar Qamber Khel Khwajal Khel area, unknown gunmen opened fire, killing him on the spot. Following the attack, the assailants torched the tanker.

Upon receiving incident reports, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. The victim's body was transferred to a hospital for post-mortem examination.

This tragic incident underscores the worsening security situation in Khyber, particularly in Tirah Valley, where militant attacks on security forces and police have surged in recent months. Just recently, on November 6, another incident in Bhutan Sharif claimed the lives of a student, Abidullah, and his sister, injuring four others.



Sources indicated that a mortar shell fell near children returning home from school in Bar Qamber Khel, which exploded upon impact. However, residents attributed the incident to a drone strike.

In response to the growing unrest, the Tirah tribes convened a grand jirga , establishing a 60-member committee to collaborate with other Afridi tribes. The committee aims to formulate a united strategy to combat terrorism and restore regional peace.