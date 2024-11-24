Azerbaijan Ministry Of Defense Holds Official Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense has held an official meeting,
Azenews reports citing the ministry's
statement.
"The official meeting involving Deputy Ministers, Commanders of
types of troops (forces), the Commander of the Combined Arms Army,
the Rector of the National Defense University, Chiefs of Main
Departments and Departments, and Commanders of army corps and
formations was held in a video teleconference format under the
leadership of the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General
Zakir Hasanov.
The meeting commenced with commemorating the memory of the
National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and
Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and
sovereignty of the Motherland.
Tasks set to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces Ilham Aliyev were delivered to the meeting participants.
During the official meeting, the current operational situation
and the organization of military service on the
Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border were analyzed.
The minister instructed to further enhance the combat
capabilities of the troops, increase vigilance, as well as properly
organize combat duties.
He emphasized the importance of further increasing the intensity
and quality of exercises, competitions and contests involving
various types of troops, as well as reservists' training sessions
focused on advancing the knowledge of personnel and increasing its
professionalism.
The measures on army development, the successful reforms, and
their positive results were highlighted at the official meeting.
The importance of studying the effective combat use of weapons,
equipment and aviation equipment newly adopted into the armament of
the Azerbaijani Army was highlighted.
Noting the positive results of the measures implemented in the
field of education, the minister gave specific instructions
regarding the work being done to equip the units with highly
knowledgeable and professional staff.
The meeting noted strict observance of the rules of military
discipline in the Azerbaijan Army, and high-level of the current
disciplinary indicators.
It was noted that in the Azerbaijan Army, regular inspections
were held to study the state of the daily living conditions of
personnel, mutual relations in military assemblies, the attention
and care of the commanding staff towards subordinates, as well as
the rules of military courtesy in accordance with the requirements
of the charter, and serious measures were taken towards the found
negative cases.
It was emphasized that winter season measures must be
reinforced, particularly in mountainous regions and units situated
in harsh climatic conditions. This includes ensuring the proper
storage of food, supplies, fuel, and firewood in accordance with
established standards. Additionally, attention should be given to
the health and well-being of personnel, with specific measures to
protect against seasonal illnesses, and to provide warm
clothing.
The minister instructed to continue the planned work on further
improving the service, social and living conditions of the military
personnel in accordance with the relevant tasks of the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief.
The minister, referring to the instructions arising from
President Ilham Aliyev's address during the opening of the Victory
Park and other speeches, stated that all opportunities have been
provided by the Head of State to maintain the combat readiness of
the Azerbaijan Army at the highest level.
The minister stated that re-emphasis the strength of Azerbaijan
Army, professionalism and dedication of the servicemen by Supreme
Commander-in-Chief further inspires the personnel and increases
responsibility against any provocations.
Hasanov set specific tasks for the relevant officers to pay
special attention to the troops' service organization, combat
training and individual professionalism of military personnel.
In the end, the minister instructed to organize combat duty
ensuring strict adherence to safety rules during daily service
activities and maintain the moral-psychological state of military
personnel at a high level," the statement said.
