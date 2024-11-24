Mitchell Sanders Releases New Book - Climate of Monsters series with Book 2: Breath of Fire

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) When nightmares rise from the depths, only the brave can battle the fire.



Mitchell Sanders delivers a bone-chilling sequel in his Climate of Monsters series with Book 2: Breath of Fire. This gripping mystery-thriller follows Saga Gunderson and George Fiori in a race against time to battle the terrifying mistress of disease, Pesta. This nightmare-inducing creature emerges from the dark waters of the Merrimack to the Charles River to unleash a devastating plague upon an already fractured world.



Saga Gunderson, a seasoned medical doctor with elite training from Sweden’s Special Forces, leads the charge as a senior officer of the Special Joint Operations Consortium (SJOC). She is no stranger to combating the supernatural, leveraging her expertise to track and neutralize evolving threats. By her side is George Fiori, the world’s last master swordsman, a complex anti-hero wielding deadly precision, clairvoyance, and autism to unravel the mysteries behind the rising tide of monsters. Together, they must face unimaginable horrors as climate change intensifies the chaos and aggression of these supernatural threats.



Breath of Fire builds on the powerful narrative of its predecessor, delving deeper into themes of survival, heroism, and the unrelenting forces of nature and evil. Fans of dark, high-stakes thrillers will find themselves captivated by Sanders’ masterful storytelling and the hauntingly relevant undercurrent of environmental disruption.



About the Author:

Mitchell Sanders combines a lifelong passion for science, literature, and storytelling in his Climate of Monsters series. With a PhD in biomedical sciences (WPI) and postdoctoral research experience at the Whitehead Institute/MIT, Sanders brings unparalleled depth to his exploration of the intersection of science and the supernatural. Outside his professional life as a scientist and entrepreneur, Sanders finds inspiration in his family, who encouraged him to write and publish his first book.





MENAFN24112024006887014834ID1108919064