ZICC: Chinese Artist Fang Jinlong Uses The Five Stringed Pipa To Perform Different Music Styles

Chinese Artist Fang Jinlong Uses The Five Stringed Pipa To Perform Different Music Styles
11/24/2024 12:00:53 AM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, at the Internet Culture Exchange Forum of the 2024 World Internet conference in
Wuzhen, Chinese musician Fang Jinlong played a five-string pipa, blending Eastern and Western music styles to take the audience on a "global musical journey."
"I have been performing offline for more than 40 years, but the
overall audience traffic cannot compare to that of one video over one night now. I am a beneficiary of the Internet, and I embrace the Internet," said Fang Jinlong.
Continue Reading
SOURCE ZICC
