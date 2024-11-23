Sa Wad Dee Thai SELECT Festival 2024 Brings The Flavors Of Thailand To Los Angeles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





of Commerce, Mr. Pichai Naripthaphan, participates in the SA WAD DEE Thai SELECT Festival 2024, featuring the Suphannahong Thai Royal Barge, held on Sunday at Serra on Vine in Los Angeles. (Photo credit: Luis Lopez & Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles got a vibrant taste of Thailand on Sunday, November 17, 2024, as the

Sa Wad Dee Thai SELECT Festival 2024 lit up Serra on Vine from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Hosted by Thailand's Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) under the Ministry of Commerce and organized by Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine , the festival celebrated authentic Thai cuisine and its growing global presence.

The Thai SELECT symbol, introduced in 1998, certifies Thai restaurants that uphold traditional cooking techniques and authentic flavors. With over 16,000 certified establishments worldwide, Thai SELECT has elevated Thai cuisine on the global culinary map while boosting exports of essential ingredients.

At the heart of the festival Seven Thai SELECT-certified restaurants brought the festival to life, showcasing their creativity and authenticity:



Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine

– CHEF KASEM SAENGSAWANG



Jitlada

– CHEF JAZZ SINGSANONG & CHEF SUGAR SUNGKAMEE



Heng Heng Chicken Rice

– CHEF EVE RAMASOOT



Luv2Eat Thai Bistro

– CHEF NOREE BURAPAPITUK & CHEF SOMRUTHAI KAEWTATHIP



Chao Krung Thai

– CHEF AMANDA KUNTEE



Manaao Thai Comfort Food

– CHEF KANATE UNGKASRITHONGKUL

Kanomwaan Thai Gelato and Dessert Café

– CHEF CHAMP JANSAENG & CHEF CHANITA MANEEKARN

Chefs showcased the artistry and authenticity of Thai cuisine, while festivalgoers enjoyed booths from CP and Singha Corporation, sampling Thai products and savoring live cooking demonstrations by Thai SELECT chefs.

Adding a star-studded flair ,50 American influencers , with millions of followers combined, broadcast the event live on social media, extending the festival's reach worldwide. Minister of Commerce Pichai Naripthaphan inaugurated the event, awarding seven new Thai SELECT certificates to U.S. restaurants, bringing the global total to 16,000 certified establishments . He also unveiled a new Thai SELECT rating system to guide diners in discovering high-quality, authentic Thai cuisine.

Farmhouse Kitchen, the event organizer, truly brought their A-game, delivering a highly successful festival. A highlight of the event was the stunning 28-foot replica of Thailand's royal barge, the Suphannahong , a renowned cultural icon traditionally used by the King of Thailand.

Through these initiatives, Thai SELECT and Farmhouse Kitchen continues to showcase the spirit of Thailand in Los Angeles and beyond, proving that authentic Thai cuisine is more than just food-it's a cultural celebration!

