Relief For Cotton Farmers As CCI Activates 61 Procurement Centres

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 23 (KNN) In a significant move to alleviate the challenges faced by cotton farmers, 61 procurement centres under the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will become fully operational from Saturday.

Previously, only 40 centres were functioning, while delays in fire department clearances and logistical hurdles left the remaining centres inactive.

The non-operational centres had forced farmers to long distances, increasing costs and causing long waits to sell their produce.

Union of State for Rural Development and Communications, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, escalated the issue to Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh. Promptly addressing the matter, Singh directed CCI to resolve the bottlenecks.

Following a high-level review meeting with CCI officials, ginning mill owners, and farmers, Chandra Sekhar announced several measures to streamline operations. To expedite procurement, CCI centres will now remain open until 7:30 pm, ensuring same-day completion of paperwork.

The centres will operate from Monday to Saturday to accommodate tenant farmers, who form 60 per cent of the farming population and face challenges attending during weekdays.

Addressing another major concern, Chandra Sekhar assured farmers that efforts are underway to tackle the issue of high moisture content in cotton, which affects its market value.

"Factors such as climate, transportation, and storage contribute to this problem," he noted, promising swift action in collaboration with agricultural experts and state agencies.

He also proposed extending procurement operations until March 2025 to guarantee that all farmers have their produce purchased.

In addition to addressing agricultural issues, Chandra Sekhar visited the Ayushman Bharat Health and Fitness Centre in Brindavan Gardens.

During his visit, he interacted with medical staff and directed officials to enhance security after reports of disturbances by miscreants. Plans for a compound wall and gate were expedited to ensure the safety of staff and patients.

Guntur Collector S. Nagalakshmi and other senior officials accompanied him during the site visit, underscoring the government's commitment to both farmers' welfare and rural healthcare.

(KNN Bureau)