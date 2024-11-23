NARSS, GIZ Discuss Research Cooperation Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Islam Abu El-Magd, head of the National Authority for Remote Sensing and Space Sciences (NARSS), hosted a scientific meeting with Stefan Schmid, director of the Agricultural Innovation Project at the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), and Walid Ramadan, senior advisor of the project, to explore mechanisms for strengthening scientific and research collaboration between the two entities.

The meeting reviewed the capabilities and contributions of NARSS while discussing opportunities to leverage GIZ's focus on supporting agricultural projects and small farmers.

During the session, Abu El-Magd and his team highlighted NARSS's scientific and human resources, extensive expertise, and advanced technologies. These assets enable the authority to provide comprehensive support to local and international organizations through studies that promote community development, assist small farmers, and contribute to broader sustainable development initiatives.

Abu El-Magd affirmed NARSS's readiness to cooperate with partners who could benefit from its research outputs, emphasizing that all collaborations would adhere to applicable regulations and laws.

The meeting reflects NARSS's commitment to fostering partnerships with local and international organizations that support scientific research. This approach aims to maximize the impact of NARSS's research outputs and advance sustainable development efforts in Egypt, according to a press release from the authority.

Ayman Ashour, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, underscored the importance of collaboration between research institutions and international partners. He highlighted the mutual benefits of exchanging expertise and ideas, emphasizing the role of research in driving significant development across various sectors.

The meeting was attended by Abdulaziz Bilal, head of the Agricultural Applications, Soil, and Marine Sciences Division; Mohamed Aboulghar, head of the Agricultural Applications Department; and a team of researchers from NARSS's Agricultural Applications, Soil, and Marine Sciences Division.



