Katara Children's Festival Concludes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The four-day Katara Children's Festival drew to a close Saturday with massive interaction on the part of targeted children aged 4-14.

The participants enjoyed wide-ranging activities that run the gamut from cultural, art and heritage events to recreational activities and contests, as well as pearl diving, traditional games, and workshops to traditional crafts, held on Ibn Al-Rayb Cultural Street to mark the World Children's Day that falls on November 20 each year.

As part of its cultural and art activities, the festival featured workshops for teaching Arabic calligraphy on cups, stamp painting, and planetarium shows, other recreational events on the art of street, along with video presentations of face painting, puppet shows.

The festival also featured religious contests and questions under the supervision of the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, along with a special event for Moroccan children as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.

